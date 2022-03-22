Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Music

Amellia Anisovych, who drew attention for singing the hit 'Frozen' song in a bomb shelter, helps raise more than $380,000 by performing her country's national anthem at the 'Together for Ukraine' concert.

AceShowbiz - A Ukrainian girl, who sang "Let It Go" while hiding in a bomb shelter, has made her debut on international stage. Amellia Anisovych has performed her country's national anthem at a charity concert in Poland.

Wearing a traditional white Ukrainian outfit, Amellia took the stage at the "Together for Ukraine" concert in Lodz on Sunday night, March 20. She wowed tens of thousands in Atlas Arena with an a cappella version of the national anthem.

Amellia was part of the charity concert that also featured artists from Poland and Ukraine. The event raised more than $380,000 that would be used to support Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH), an organization providing aid to victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

Amellia gained worldwide attention earlier this month after a video of her singing the hit song from animated movie "Frozen (2013)" went viral. The 7-year-old girl was filmed singing the song while hiding from Russia's attacks.

The video touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, including Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, stars of "Frozen". "We see you," Idina, who voiced Elsa in the movie, tweeted along with a clip of the girl singing. "We really, really see you," she added, followed by two heart emojis, one blue and one yellow, to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Josh, who voiced Olaf the snowman, said his heart was "overwhelmed" as he felt "helpless" seeing Ukrainian children. "My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people," he wrote. "I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless."

The song's composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez, meanwhile, dubbed Amellia "Little Girl with the beautiful voice" and described the way she sung it as a "magic trick." She gushed, "My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it," before encouraging her, "Keep singing! We are listening!"

Amellia is currently a refugee in Poland along with her grandmother and brother. Her parents remain in Kyiv.