Amanda Bynes Says Goodbye to Ombre Hair and Face Tattoo Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing

After announcing her bid to end her nearly-decade conservatorship, the 'What A Girl Wants' actress reveals her new look ahead of her court appearance on social media.

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is changing her look. The "What A Girl Wants" actress revealed she is saying goodbye to her ombre hair and her face tattoo ahead of her court appearance to end her nearly-decade conservatorship.

Making use of her new Instagram page on Wednesday, March 9, the 35-year-old actress shared a short clip that saw her staring at the camera. In the video, she could be seen wearing a mustard-colored bandana and sporting her black hair which was styled in a mini bun. "Bye bye ombre hair !" she simply captioned her post.

In a separate Instagram post, Amanda uploaded a clip that saw her removing her clear-framed glasses to reveal the faded outline of an asymmetrical heart on her cheek. Underneath the footage, the former Nickelodeon star wrote, "Tattoo removal progress." She debuted the face art back in December 2019 on her former Instagram account with the simple caption of an alien head emoji.

The videos of her new appearance came just days after she thanked her fans and followers for their "love and support" ahead of her court hearing. "What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she penned on March 7. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

Amanda, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, asked the court in late February to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition had "improved." In a statement, her lawyer David A. Esquibias said, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

David additionally revealed that Amanda had "filed a capacity declaration" as California "requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee's mental state from their physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner." A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 22.

Amanda's mother, Lynn Bynes, was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter following a mental breakdown in August 2013. At the time, the "Easy A" star allegedly set fire to a driveway. Then in October 2014, Lynn regained conservatorship of her daughter.

Amanda's health update was last filed and approved by a California court in September 2021 with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Her attorney, however, claimed that Amanda's conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

"It is open day today. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years," David explained. "Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

David went on to say that last April the "She's the Man" actress was also "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes," shared the attorney.