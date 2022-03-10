 
 

Amanda Bynes Says Goodbye to Ombre Hair and Face Tattoo Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing

Amanda Bynes Says Goodbye to Ombre Hair and Face Tattoo Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing
Instagram
Celebrity

After announcing her bid to end her nearly-decade conservatorship, the 'What A Girl Wants' actress reveals her new look ahead of her court appearance on social media.

  • Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is changing her look. The "What A Girl Wants" actress revealed she is saying goodbye to her ombre hair and her face tattoo ahead of her court appearance to end her nearly-decade conservatorship.

Making use of her new Instagram page on Wednesday, March 9, the 35-year-old actress shared a short clip that saw her staring at the camera. In the video, she could be seen wearing a mustard-colored bandana and sporting her black hair which was styled in a mini bun. "Bye bye ombre hair !" she simply captioned her post.

In a separate Instagram post, Amanda uploaded a clip that saw her removing her clear-framed glasses to reveal the faded outline of an asymmetrical heart on her cheek. Underneath the footage, the former Nickelodeon star wrote, "Tattoo removal progress." She debuted the face art back in December 2019 on her former Instagram account with the simple caption of an alien head emoji.

The videos of her new appearance came just days after she thanked her fans and followers for their "love and support" ahead of her court hearing. "What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she penned on March 7. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

  See also...

Amanda, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, asked the court in late February to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition had "improved." In a statement, her lawyer David A. Esquibias said, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

David additionally revealed that Amanda had "filed a capacity declaration" as California "requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee's mental state from their physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner." A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 22.

Amanda's mother, Lynn Bynes, was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter following a mental breakdown in August 2013. At the time, the "Easy A" star allegedly set fire to a driveway. Then in October 2014, Lynn regained conservatorship of her daughter.

Amanda's health update was last filed and approved by a California court in September 2021 with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Her attorney, however, claimed that Amanda's conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

"It is open day today. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years," David explained. "Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

David went on to say that last April the "She's the Man" actress was also "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes," shared the attorney.

You can share this post!

'The Masked Singer' Season 7 Premiere Recap: Accidental Unmask and Medical Issue
Related Posts
Amanda Bynes Returns to Social Media After Filing to End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes Returns to Social Media After Filing to End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes Files to End Nearly-Decade Conservatorship as She Believes Her Condition Is 'Improved'

Amanda Bynes Files to End Nearly-Decade Conservatorship as She Believes Her Condition Is 'Improved'

Amanda Bynes Sparks Marriage Speculation to Paul Michael With New Rings

Amanda Bynes Sparks Marriage Speculation to Paul Michael With New Rings

Amanda Bynes Gets Additional 16-Month of Conservatorship in Place

Amanda Bynes Gets Additional 16-Month of Conservatorship in Place

Most Read
Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit