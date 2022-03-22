Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer filed for divorce from the 'Boy Meets World' alum back on February 18, nearly three years after they got married.

AceShowbiz - Matthew Lawrence has responded to Cheryl Burke's divoce filings. On Friday, March 18, the "Boy Meets World" alum submitted his legal response to the divorce papers that Cheryl filed back in February.

In his response, which was sent to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the actor asked to terminate spousal support for both parties. He also asked to uphold their prenuptial agreement from May 2019.

The agreement would determine the division of assets and any spousal support. In the legal response, which was obtained on Monday, March 21, Matthew also listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Cheryl filed for divorce from Lawrence on February 18, nearly three years after they got married. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer listed the couple's date of separation as January 7, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the reality TV star wrote in a statement. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me - love you all."

The pair first met in 2006 through Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence, who then competed on "Dancing with the Stars". The two dated for about a year before splitting. However, they rekindled their romance in 2017.

Of the then-couple's romance, Joey said back in August 2017, "They met when I was doing the show 'Dancing with the Stars'. That spark happened and then as it does, it grows and grows and then, maybe doesn't grow and then welts and then rekindles, which happens a lot." The "Melissa & Joey" actor added, "People are right for each other at different points in their lives."

Matthew and Cheryl later got married in May 2019. They exchanged vows in front of close friends and family in an intimate ceremony at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Joey was chosen as Matthew's best man, with actress Leah Remini serving as Cheryl's maid of honor.