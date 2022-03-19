Bethenny Frankel Calls Kanye West's Action 'Moronic' Amid His Family Drama

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

In a new episode of her 'Just B' podcast, the 51-year-old former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' calls out the rapper for his 'moronic' action on social media.

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is the latest celebrity who weighs in on the drama surrounding Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. In a new episode of her "Just B" podcast, the 51-year-old star called out the rapper for his "moronic" action on social media.

"You are so, so hating your ex more than loving your child if you're playing this out in public," "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum said in the Friday, March 18 episode. She also pointed out the hypocrisy of Ye complaining that Kim let their 8-year-old daughter North use TikTok while he shared a screenshot of North's TikTok to his Instagram.

"You're a hypocrite because playing this out in public while saying you don't want your daughter on TikTok, posting your daughter on TikTok on Instagram saying, 'I don't approve of her being on TikTok' is moronic," she said. "It is hypocritical. It is a bag of bulls**t."

Bethenny admitted that Ye has made "some valid points about the things that bother him" in his divorce from the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". However, it didn't stop her from "calling bulls**t."

This wasn't the first time for Bethenny to share her two cents about Kanye. Prior to this, Bethenny was under fire after calling the "Donda" rapper a marketing and music genius. "Say what you will about @kanyewest personal choices, but when it comes to marketing & music,he is a genius," she tweeted in February.

She also shared some advice to the Yeezy designer about how he should handle his divorce. "You have to stay the course," Bethenny, who endured a public and tumultuous eight-year divorce of her own, said on her podcast.

"You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you," she went on to say.

Ultimately, Kanye didn't take Bethenny's advice as he continued going on rants against Kim, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah. That resulted in Ye getting his Instagram account suspended for 24 hours for violating its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.