Death of Ukrainian Ballet Star From Injuries in Russian Shelling Leaves Colleague 'Furious'

According to his friend Tatiana Borokiv, internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin was 'seriously wounded' two days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Another Ukraine public figure has become a victim of the ongoing war in the country. Artyom Datsishin, a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine, has passed away after succumbing to his injuries from Russian attack.

Sharing the sad news was his friend Tatiana Borokiv, who wrote on Facebook that Artyom was "seriously wounded" during Russian shelling on February 26, two days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. According to Evening Standard, Artyom had been fighting for life for almost three weeks before he died in the hospital. He was 43 years old.

"Friends, I inform everyone who knew Artem Datsishin, Dotsik, that on February 26, he was attacked by the Russians, was seriously wounded, died in the hospital," Tatiana originally posted in Ukraine. "Farewell my dear man !! I can't express my heartache that is overwhelming me! May your memory be bright!"

His death also left another colleague, choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, "furious." He wrote, "I am furious," adding, "Artyom Datsishin, a principal dancer with the National Opera House of Ukraine, died today in the Kyiv hospital from wounds received on February 26 when he got under Russian artillery fire. He was a beautiful dancer loved by his colleagues. Unbearable pain."

Anatoly Solovyanenko, who is the general stage director at the opera house, remembered Artem as a "beautiful artist" and a "wonderful man."

Artyom was a former soloist at the National Opera of Ukraine, where he performed the lead in "The Nutcracker", "Swan Lake" and "Sleeping Beauty". He had toured in Europe and the United States. His funeral was held in Kyiv on Friday, March 18 at the Baikove cemetery.

Artyom was the latest of Ukrainian performers who died in the war. Actress Oksana Shvets, actor Pasha Lee and journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were also killed in Russian attack, which started on February 24.

