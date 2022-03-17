Kanye West's Instagram Banned for 24 Hours After Attacking Trevor Noah

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

The Yeezy designer recently took aim at the South African native, who weighed in on the drama between him, his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Kardashian.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's endless trolling on social media has prompted Instagram to ban the rapper from the site for 24 hours. The banning arrived after Kanye attacked Trevor Noah with racial slurs.

According to a meta spokesperson, Ye's recent posts "violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying." The rapper will not be able to post, comment or send DMs for 24 hours.

PageSix also notes that the company plans to take additional steps if the 44-year-old Yeezy designer continues to violate the policies.

Ye recently took aim at Trevor, who weighed in on the drama between him, his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Kardashian. In the Tuesday, March 15 episode of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", the South African native said that Kanye has become "more and more belligerent."

"What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," the TV host said. "...What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

He further urged people to take the feud seriously, saying, "As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?"

In response to that, Ye shared on Instagram a screenshot of Trevor's Google search result. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Ali in together now... K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo' lord K**n baya."

His post quickly earned him backlash from Internet users. "You can't spew hate and be a self-proclaimed man of God..also with a 'church' is hypocrisy at its finest," a user wrote. Someone else suggested, ""He should replace social media trolling with yoga in the morning cause this is a complete mess every morning."