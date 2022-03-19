 
 

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunts two gold bands when she posts on her Instagram Story a photo of her hand resting on her green bag to mark St. Patrick's Day.

  • Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - One of Kylie Jenner's latest social media posts has raised some eyebrows. The reality TV star sparked a speculation anew that she may have married her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott (II) with a sparkly diamond ring on that finger.

On Thursday, March 17, the 24-year-old star celebrated St. Patrick's Day by posting on her Instagram Story a picture of her well-manicured hand resting on her green alligator print Birkin bag. What caught attention, however, were two gold bands on that finger. One of the rings was covered in diamond, while the other was smaller and simpler.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner sparked marriage rumors with a ring on that finger.

While neither Kylie nor Travis has ever confirmed if they got engaged, this didn't stop the rumors that they have possibly quietly taken their relationship to the next level. "Did Kylie get married?" one Reddit user asked.

Some others, however, weren't convinced of the wedding rumors just yet. "Kylie loves rings," one fan pointed out, noting, "She's worn that top one (on the right) off and on for almost 10 years."

This isn't the first time Kylie and Travis were rumored to have married. At the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City last summer, the "Goosebumps" rapper called the makeup mogul his "wifey." A source later clarified that the "speculation is not true at all," adding to E! News, "They are not engaged."

The couple, who started dating in 2017, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Stormi, in February 2018. On February 2 of this year, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum gave birth to her second child with the rapper, a son named Wolf.

Recently, the mother of two opened up that her postpartum experience has been "very hard" following the birth of her second child. "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 15. "It's very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter."

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet - for other moms going through it right now - we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

In a subsequent Story, Kylie reminded other moms, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " she went on imploring. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

