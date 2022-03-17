 
 

Big Sean Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate GF Jhene Aiko's 34th Birthday

In a new Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated rapper gushes over the 'While We're Young' songstress, writing in the caption, 'Im lucky to have you in my life.'

  Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Big Sean is showering Jhene Aiko with love on her very special day. As his girlfriend turned 34 on Wednesday, March 16, the "Bounce Back" spitter penned a heartfelt message on social media that he specially dedicated to the singer.

Taking to Instagram, the emcee shared a few pictures of the "While We're Young" songstress. "Happy Birthday to my best friend, my love, the most authentic, talented, healing, Creative, angelic person/Alien I know!" he began his caption.

"Im lucky to have you in my life and to be apart of yours, let's change the world even more!" the Grammy nominee went on gushing. "I love you Efuru @jheneaiko."

  See also...

Touched by the sweet tribute, Aiko took to the comment section to express her gratitude. "this is so sweet, thank you, i love yoooouuuu," she replied. "you're next 34!! let's gooooooo."

Aiko and Sean, who formed a duo named Twenty88, became an item in 2016. The two briefly split in 2019, but were since confirmed to be dating again after being sighted together at Super Bowl LVI.

Last February, Aiko got candid about their relationship when speaking to DJ Khaled. "When I first met Sean, the one thing I can say is he immediately felt familiar, like I knew him already and I was comfortable with him immediately because he just came into my session at No I.D.'s studio and I had never felt that feeling of like, I've met you before," she explained.

"Our friendship is really strong so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level," she elaborated further.

Before dating Aiko, Sean was engaged to "Glee" alum Naya Rivera, who died in the summer of 2020 from drowning in a lake. After calling off their engagement, he moved on with singer Ariana Grande, but the relationship also ended after eight months.

