 
 

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass
Instagram
Celebrity

In a now-viral clip, the 'Wipe Me Down' spitter and his teenage son can be seen taking a closer look at a woman's genitals during the former's 'Boosie Gone Bad' event.

  • Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has come under fire over his latest blunder. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper has been slammed by online users for telling his son to examine women's lady parts with a magnifying glass during an Instagram Live.

During his "Boosie Gone Bad" event on Wednesday, March 16, the emcee invited some women to come onstage. In a clip that is now viral on Twitter, one of the women spread her legs wide as he looked closely at her vagina.

What makes it more surprising, Boosie told his son to take a peek. "Look at the p***y, son," the Baton Rouge native said, before his child took the magnifying glass from his hand.

Upon learning of the clip, many people put Boosie on blast. One person in particular argued, "Boosie is out of control like it's not even funny anymore." Another fumed, "Suspend Boosie ig again. He don't deserve it."

  See also...

The hate continued with one writing, "Boosie is the same man who openly admitted to letting a grown woman give his son and nephew 'oral sex' for their birthday. We should not be surprised by this, but this is weird & disgusting."

Boosie's Instagram account has been removed several times due to his antics. The first suspension took place in August 2020. Angered, the rapper put the blame on Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg, saying, "I need to talk to you. ...I don't know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I didn't even know what I did."

In early 2021, his page was taken once again after he posted a clip of him slapping a man in the music video for his and DaBaby collaboration, "Period". In August, it was disabled after Boosie threatened Lil Nas X when defending DaBaby amid backlash over the latter's homophobic slur at Rolling Loud Festival. Although he came back with a new handler, Instagram suspended the new account in September.

You can share this post!

Big Sean Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate GF Jhene Aiko's 34th Birthday
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Receives Death Threats Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz Receives Death Threats Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz Blames Lil Nas X's Sexuality Confession for His Homophobic Insult

Boosie Badazz Blames Lil Nas X's Sexuality Confession for His Homophobic Insult

Boosie Badazz Insists He Has 'International Love' After Telling Lil Nas X to 'Commit Suicide'

Boosie Badazz Insists He Has 'International Love' After Telling Lil Nas X to 'Commit Suicide'

Boosie Badazz Defends Quavo Over Elevator Fight With Saweetie

Boosie Badazz Defends Quavo Over Elevator Fight With Saweetie

Most Read
Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing
Celebrity

Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

Blueface Clowned After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Chrisean Rock Despite Feud

Blueface Clowned After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Chrisean Rock Despite Feud