Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

In a now-viral clip, the 'Wipe Me Down' spitter and his teenage son can be seen taking a closer look at a woman's genitals during the former's 'Boosie Gone Bad' event.

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has come under fire over his latest blunder. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper has been slammed by online users for telling his son to examine women's lady parts with a magnifying glass during an Instagram Live.

During his "Boosie Gone Bad" event on Wednesday, March 16, the emcee invited some women to come onstage. In a clip that is now viral on Twitter, one of the women spread her legs wide as he looked closely at her vagina.

What makes it more surprising, Boosie told his son to take a peek. "Look at the p***y, son," the Baton Rouge native said, before his child took the magnifying glass from his hand.

Upon learning of the clip, many people put Boosie on blast. One person in particular argued, "Boosie is out of control like it's not even funny anymore." Another fumed, "Suspend Boosie ig again. He don't deserve it."

The hate continued with one writing, "Boosie is the same man who openly admitted to letting a grown woman give his son and nephew 'oral sex' for their birthday. We should not be surprised by this, but this is weird & disgusting."

Boosie's Instagram account has been removed several times due to his antics. The first suspension took place in August 2020. Angered, the rapper put the blame on Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg, saying, "I need to talk to you. ...I don't know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I didn't even know what I did."

In early 2021, his page was taken once again after he posted a clip of him slapping a man in the music video for his and DaBaby collaboration, "Period". In August, it was disabled after Boosie threatened Lil Nas X when defending DaBaby amid backlash over the latter's homophobic slur at Rolling Loud Festival. Although he came back with a new handler, Instagram suspended the new account in September.