Norman Reedus' Son Sentenced to Private Counseling After Pleading Guilty to Disorderly Conduct

Mingus Reedus, the son of 'The Walking Dead' star and supermodel Helena Christensen, is ordered to complete five private counseling sessions after his assault charge for punching a woman was downgraded to disorderly conduct.

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Norman Reedus' son Mingus Reedus has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a downgraded charge of disorderly conduct. The runway model, who is the son of "The Walking Dead" star and supermodel Helena Christensen, has been ordered to complete private counseling sessions.

On Wednesday, March 16, the 22-year-old model, who allegedly punched an unknown woman six months ago, was ordered by a judge to finish five counseling sessions. The catwalk star, clad in a similar tailored brown suit he's worn to his other court appearances, claimed that the woman and her friends were inebriated and followed him for two blocks, pulling his hair, throwing water in his face and threatening his friends.

The court order came after he was accused of punching an unknown woman "in the face" at Manhattan's San Gennaro street festival last September. His victim was hospitalized with a cut under her left eye, according to the New York Police Department officers.

Mingus initially faced a misdemeanor assault charge. However, his attorney Isabelle Kirschner negotiated with the District Attorney to downgrade the charge to disorderly conduct, which is only a violation in New York City.

Isabelle previously described the accusations as "baseless." The lawyer explained before Mingus pled guilty, "I believe that based on the evidence, there is no credible evidence to support the charges."

Last month, Isabelle said "nothing" happened in court and that the case was quickly adjourned due to the backlog of court cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "There are 80 cases that get adjourned every day as a matter of course," she shared. "Misdemeanors have always taken a very long time to resolve. They get resolved without a trial... getting trials for a misdemeanor is difficult, getting trials during a pandemic is harder."

It's likely been a rough week for Norman, who sustained a head injury while filming new episodes of "The Walking Dead" on March 11 in Georgia. "Norman suffered a concussion on set," Norman's publicist, Jeffrey Chassen, said in a statement shared on Wednesday. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

A source, meanwhile, reported that the 53-year-old actor went to the hospital shortly after the incident, adding, "He's resting and recuperating." A representative for AMC also reported that the mishap "will push series wrap by a few days."

Norman is currently filming the 11th and final season of "The Walking Dead". The first eight episodes of the post-apocalyptic horror series' final season aired on AMC on August 22, 2021. The expanded season's final 16 episodes are expected to air this year.