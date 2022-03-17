 
 

Norman Reedus' Son Sentenced to Private Counseling After Pleading Guilty to Disorderly Conduct

Norman Reedus' Son Sentenced to Private Counseling After Pleading Guilty to Disorderly Conduct
Instagram
Celebrity

Mingus Reedus, the son of 'The Walking Dead' star and supermodel Helena Christensen, is ordered to complete five private counseling sessions after his assault charge for punching a woman was downgraded to disorderly conduct.

  • Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Norman Reedus' son Mingus Reedus has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a downgraded charge of disorderly conduct. The runway model, who is the son of "The Walking Dead" star and supermodel Helena Christensen, has been ordered to complete private counseling sessions.

On Wednesday, March 16, the 22-year-old model, who allegedly punched an unknown woman six months ago, was ordered by a judge to finish five counseling sessions. The catwalk star, clad in a similar tailored brown suit he's worn to his other court appearances, claimed that the woman and her friends were inebriated and followed him for two blocks, pulling his hair, throwing water in his face and threatening his friends.

The court order came after he was accused of punching an unknown woman "in the face" at Manhattan's San Gennaro street festival last September. His victim was hospitalized with a cut under her left eye, according to the New York Police Department officers.

Mingus initially faced a misdemeanor assault charge. However, his attorney Isabelle Kirschner negotiated with the District Attorney to downgrade the charge to disorderly conduct, which is only a violation in New York City.

  See also...

Isabelle previously described the accusations as "baseless." The lawyer explained before Mingus pled guilty, "I believe that based on the evidence, there is no credible evidence to support the charges."

Last month, Isabelle said "nothing" happened in court and that the case was quickly adjourned due to the backlog of court cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "There are 80 cases that get adjourned every day as a matter of course," she shared. "Misdemeanors have always taken a very long time to resolve. They get resolved without a trial... getting trials for a misdemeanor is difficult, getting trials during a pandemic is harder."

It's likely been a rough week for Norman, who sustained a head injury while filming new episodes of "The Walking Dead" on March 11 in Georgia. "Norman suffered a concussion on set," Norman's publicist, Jeffrey Chassen, said in a statement shared on Wednesday. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

A source, meanwhile, reported that the 53-year-old actor went to the hospital shortly after the incident, adding, "He's resting and recuperating." A representative for AMC also reported that the mishap "will push series wrap by a few days."

Norman is currently filming the 11th and final season of "The Walking Dead". The first eight episodes of the post-apocalyptic horror series' final season aired on AMC on August 22, 2021. The expanded season's final 16 episodes are expected to air this year.

You can share this post!

Kanye West's Instagram Banned for 24 Hours After Attacking Trevor Noah
Related Posts
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Arrested and Charged for Punching Woman

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Arrested and Charged for Punching Woman

Norman Reedus' Birthday Post to Diane Kruger Features Rare Glimpse of Daughter

Norman Reedus' Birthday Post to Diane Kruger Features Rare Glimpse of Daughter

Norman Reedus Pays Tribute to Current and Former Girlfriends in First Photo of Daughter

Norman Reedus Pays Tribute to Current and Former Girlfriends in First Photo of Daughter

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Purchase $11M Manhattan Townhouse

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Purchase $11M Manhattan Townhouse

Most Read
Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing
Celebrity

Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date