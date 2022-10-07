 

Norman Reedus Almost Called Off His Proposal to Diane Kruger Due to Trip Gone Wrong

The 'Walking Dead' actor reveals he was forced to tone down his elaborate plan to propose to the 'Inglourious Basterds' actress due to bad weather and drunk teens.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Norman Reedus' proposal to Diane Kruger was halted because of thunderstorms, partying teenagers, and COVID-19. Eventually popping the question to the "Inglourious Basterds" actress in August 2021 in a low-key fashion at home with their three-year-old daughter Nova, "The Walking Dead" star admitted he originally had much more elaborate plans to do so while on a motorcycle trip in Savannah, Georgia.

"We get there [on the trip] and there were tons of drunk teenagers with no masks on, so we really didn't go out. I had the ring for quite a long time in my pocket, just, like, burning a hole in my pocket. I was looking for some place really pretty to do it, but there was a huge thunderstorm that hit us," he explained when speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

But as soon as they got home, Norman wasted no time in asking Diane to be his wife. He continued, "I felt bad that I didn't do it and Nova, our daughter, was sitting on my lap, and I was like, 'Can you go get my boot? It's in the closet.' [Diane]'s like, 'Why?' I'm like, 'I just want to look at the boot.' 'Cause I had [the ring] shoved in the boot."

The 53-year-old actor proposed once his partner had retrieved the ring and the room rapidly turned into "water works city." Norman said, "And then I proposed and she started crying, and then Nova started crying - everybody's crying. It was like water works city. And then Nova goes, 'Why are we crying?' Diane's going, 'It's happy tears!' And she's like, 'Yes! It's happy tears!' "

The "Boondock Saints" star admitted he suspected the 46-year-old actress had an idea he was planning to propose on their trip. He said, "I'm sure she knew that I was looking for somewhere to stop along the way."

