Norman Reedus 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Concussion on 'The Walking Dead' Set

The Daryl Dixon depicter, who is currently filming the 11th and final season of the AMC horror drama series, reportedly suffered a concussion on Friday, March 11.

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Norman Reedus is on the mend. The actor portraying Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead" reportedly is "recovering well" after he suffered a concussion on the set of the AMC horror drama series.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," Norman's publicist, Jeffrey Chassen, said in a statement shared on Wednesday, March 16. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

A source, meanwhile, claimed that the incident took place on March 11 in Georgia. A different insider reported that the 53-year-old went to the hospital on Friday, adding, "He's resting and recuperating."

As for a representative for AMC, he/she told Page Six, "We can confirm it will push series wrap by a few days."

The day of the incident, Norman took to his Instagram account to promote his debut novel. "Wrote a book [a ghost emoji]," he simply wrote alongside a slideshow that featured a photo of him pointing to a billboard with the cover of his book, "Ravaged", which is due out April 5. He has been absent from social media since making the post.

This was not the first time Norman got injured on set. The actor reportedly cut his arm up while filming in a barn on the fifth season's "Them" episode back in 2015.

Norman is currently filming the 11th and final season of "The Walking Dead". The first eight episodes of the show's final season aired on AMC on Aug. 22, 2021. The expanded season's final 16 episodes are expected to air this year.

Showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement, "The stakes will be high: we'll see more zombies; tons of action; intriguing new stories; never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."