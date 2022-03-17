 
 

Norman Reedus 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Concussion on 'The Walking Dead' Set

Norman Reedus 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Concussion on 'The Walking Dead' Set
WENN
TV

The Daryl Dixon depicter, who is currently filming the 11th and final season of the AMC horror drama series, reportedly suffered a concussion on Friday, March 11.

  • Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Norman Reedus is on the mend. The actor portraying Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead" reportedly is "recovering well" after he suffered a concussion on the set of the AMC horror drama series.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," Norman's publicist, Jeffrey Chassen, said in a statement shared on Wednesday, March 16. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

A source, meanwhile, claimed that the incident took place on March 11 in Georgia. A different insider reported that the 53-year-old went to the hospital on Friday, adding, "He's resting and recuperating."

As for a representative for AMC, he/she told Page Six, "We can confirm it will push series wrap by a few days."

  See also...

The day of the incident, Norman took to his Instagram account to promote his debut novel. "Wrote a book [a ghost emoji]," he simply wrote alongside a slideshow that featured a photo of him pointing to a billboard with the cover of his book, "Ravaged", which is due out April 5. He has been absent from social media since making the post.

This was not the first time Norman got injured on set. The actor reportedly cut his arm up while filming in a barn on the fifth season's "Them" episode back in 2015.

Norman is currently filming the 11th and final season of "The Walking Dead". The first eight episodes of the show's final season aired on AMC on Aug. 22, 2021. The expanded season's final 16 episodes are expected to air this year.

Showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement, "The stakes will be high: we'll see more zombies; tons of action; intriguing new stories; never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson Relationship, Confirms He Has Tattoos of Her Name
Related Posts
'The Walking Dead' Unveils First Season 11 Official Trailer at Comic-Con

'The Walking Dead' Unveils First Season 11 Official Trailer at Comic-Con

'The Walking Dead' Former Showrunner Gets $200M in Settlement From Profits Fight

'The Walking Dead' Former Showrunner Gets $200M in Settlement From Profits Fight

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: There's 'Huge Pivot' When 'The Walking Dead' Was Announced to End

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: There's 'Huge Pivot' When 'The Walking Dead' Was Announced to End

'The Walking Dead': Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Wife Hilarie Burton Cast as His Onscreen Wife

'The Walking Dead': Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Wife Hilarie Burton Cast as His Onscreen Wife

Most Read
'The Real' Co-Host Loni Love Reveals There's 'No Official Decision' Amid Show Cancelation Rumors
TV

'The Real' Co-Host Loni Love Reveals There's 'No Official Decision' Amid Show Cancelation Rumors

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners

'American Idol' Recap: Autistic Singer Makes It to Hollywood

'American Idol' Recap: Autistic Singer Makes It to Hollywood

'The Bachelor' Finale A Recap: Clayton Echard Makes Things Worse With His Baffling Revelation

'The Bachelor' Finale A Recap: Clayton Echard Makes Things Worse With His Baffling Revelation

FOX News' Correspondent Benjamin Hall Hospitalized After Injured in Ukraine

FOX News' Correspondent Benjamin Hall Hospitalized After Injured in Ukraine

'AGT: Extreme' Season 1 Finale Recap: Find out Its First-Ever Champion

'AGT: Extreme' Season 1 Finale Recap: Find out Its First-Ever Champion

Steve Harvey Claims 'America's Got Talent' Copies His Show Concept

Steve Harvey Claims 'America's Got Talent' Copies His Show Concept

'The Bachelor' Finale Recap: Who Does Clayton Echard End Up With?

'The Bachelor' Finale Recap: Who Does Clayton Echard End Up With?

'Ms. Marvel' First Trailer Introduces New MCU Superpowers

'Ms. Marvel' First Trailer Introduces New MCU Superpowers

Norman Reedus 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Concussion on 'The Walking Dead' Set

Norman Reedus 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Concussion on 'The Walking Dead' Set