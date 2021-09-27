 
 

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Arrested and Charged for Punching Woman

The 24-year-old model Mingus Reedus has been taken into police custody for assaulting a woman following an alleged argument at a street festival in New York.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mingus Reedus, the son of model Helena Christensen and "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus, has been charged with assault in New York.

The 21 year old was taken into custody on Friday (24Sep21) night after allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman in the face during the San Gennaro street festival in Manhattan's Little Italy area.

He was then charged with misdemeanour assault before being released, according to the New York Daily News.

Sources suggest the female was not previously known to the young model but the incident occurred after the two became embroiled in an argument. She was reportedly treated at NY Downtown Hospital for a laceration beneath her left eye.

Mingus has walked the runway for designers including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger and, earlier this year (21) he made his Vogue cover debut, with a shoot for Vogue Hommes.

His parents dated from 1998 to 2003, but never married.

Norman Reedus also has two-year-old daughter named Diane Kruger.

Back in a 2013 interview, the actor praised his son Mingus for his patience. "He doesn't freak out about anything. He's so calm, cool and collected," the proud dad told Elle magazine. "He used to come in my room and wake me up. He'd go, 'Get up! Get up!' when he was younger. And I'd say, 'Ah, five more minutes.' And then he'd just sit there, stare at me, and in a whisper, 'I love you like the ocean.' And I'd be like, 'Okay, I'll get up.' "

