Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and Billie Eilish Dazzle at Their First Oscars Nominees Luncheon

WENN/Avalon/Charlie Steffens Celebrity

The Hollywood stars are gathered for the Oscars lunch in Los Angeles' Fairmont Century City after the annual celebration luncheon was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Oscar candidates are getting ready for this year's Academy Awards, which is only weeks away, as they gathered for an annual celebration luncheon in Los Angeles. The luncheon, however, was a first for many including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and Billie Eilish.

Attendees packed into a ballroom at the Fairmont Century City on Monday, March 7 for the annual luncheon, where nominees got to mingle and celebrate. The event was the first time the candidates had gathered since the Oscar shortlists were released on February 8, as well as a welcome return to routine after the luncheon was canceled last year for the first time in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As they met up with their fellow candidates, the stars dazzled in their stunning costumes. Kristen, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in the hit drama film "Spencer", looked gorgeous in a stylish cropped black jacket with all but the top button left undone. She paired the jacket with black pleated satin slacks that reached down to the floor.

In the meantime, Andrew looked dapper in his navy blue stripes suit. The 38-year-old actor, who is nominated for his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick... Boom!" said it was a "special moment" to be among fellow nominees like "PTA and Ariana," referring to Paul Thomas Anderson and best supporting actress front-runner Ariana DeBose from "West Side Story" who were standing close by.

Attending her first Oscars luncheon, Billie donned a black velvet Gucci blouse, beige Gucci skirt and black velvet Mary Jane creepers. The 20-year-old chart-topping singer attended the event with her big brother FINNEAS as they're nominated for the best original song trophy for their 007 track "No Time to Die".

Among those who successfully turned heads at the event were Penelope Cruz and Jessica Chastain. Penelope, who is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as the lead in Pedro Almodovar's newest critically praised Spanish film "Parallel Mothers", opted to wear a lovely fluffy pink little dress that highlighted her slender legs.

For her part, Jessica wore an ankle-length black dress with long sleeves and ruffled cuffs, which also featured a plunging neckline. The actress, who is nominated for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", added a pair of emerald earrings to complete her look.

Inside the ballroom, Amy Pascal was seated with "Encanto" nominee Lin-Manuel as well as "Nightmare Alley" producer and star Bradley Cooper, who celebrated his ninth Oscar nomination. Will Smith sat with his "King Richard" co-star and fellow nominee Aunjanue Ellis. Denzel Washington, nominated for the 10th time for his role in "The Tragedy of Macbeth", snuck into the ballroom after the event had started to take his seat next to "Summer of Soul" director Questlove.

"This is the year!" Will Packer, the producer of this year's show, exclaimed as he took the stage after the nominees were seated. He then said during his speech, "You have a big global audience. They don't know your agents or managers…frankly the audience doesn't care. You know what they do care about? They care about you. Your journey. Your passion. Talk about that."

Then Academy president David Rubin stated that the Academy stands with the global community during the Ukraine crisis. "Movies have the power to bridge," he said while taking the stage. He then stressed, "To heal and unify."

After the speeches, the crowd was served lunch. The event then wrapped up with Alfred Molina taking the stage to read off the names of every nominee in attendance as they were invited to take the stage for group pictures.