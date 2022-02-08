'Power of the Dog' and 'Dune' Lead 2022 Oscar Nominations

Movie

The Western drama film, which is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, collects 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Academy Awards finally announced its full list of nominees on Tuesday, February 8. In terms of number, "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" lead with 12 and 10 nominations each.

The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie, which is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, is up for Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion. The Western drama film also collects acting nominations for Benedict and supporting players Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

While "Dune" earns 10 nominations, "West Side Story" and "Belfast" trail behind with seven nods each. The three films will also compete for Best Picture, joining a race that includes "CODA", "Don't Look Up", "Drive My Car", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza" as well as "Nightmare Alley".

The Best Actor category, meanwhile, sees a competition between "Being the Ricardos" star Javier Bardem, "tick, tick...Boom!" star Andrew Garfield and "King Richard" leading man Will Smith in addition to Benedict. Also vying for the price is Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").

Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers") are competing in the Best Actress category. They are pitted against Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Kristen Stewart ("Spencer").

Irish actor Ciaran Hinds is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor group for his role in "Belfast". Troy Kotsur ("CODA") and J.K. Simmons ("Being the Ricardos") are also included in the list as they are joined by Jesse and Kodi from "The Power of the Dog".

Aside from Kirsten, Jessie Buckley ("The Lost Daughter"), Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") and Judi Dench, "Belfast" are competing for Best Supproting Actress prize. It is rounded out by Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard").

The 2022 Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on March 27 and air on ABC.

