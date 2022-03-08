Josh Hartnett Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Tamsin Egerton in Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

The Capt. Danny Walker depicter in 'Pearl Harbor' ties the knot with the blonde British actress in a 'classy ceremony' at The Old Marylebone Town Hall after 10 years of dating.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Josh Hartnett is a married man. The Capt. Danny Walker depicter in "Pearl Harbor" has secretly tied the knot with his longtime partner Tamsin Egerton in an intimate "classy" wedding ceremony in London.

A representative for the 43-year-old actor confirmed to Page Six that the artist and the blonde British actress secretly wed last November. A source close to the newlyweds also told The Sun that they exchanged their vows at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, in the venue's Soho room that seats only 12 people.

"They're as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair. It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends," said the source. "They're really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red-carpets so are happy to fly under the radar."

Though the two never announced their wedding ceremony before, Tamsin once shared a photo of her wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on that finger. "Anyway, this is me getting some special birthday time with my man sans children and enjoying the last of November's autumnal energy whilst it melts into the new joys of December's festivities," she captioned her post.

Josh and Tamsin are parents to three children. The "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" actor confirmed in January 2021 that they welcomed their third child. "The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life," he told Mr. Porter at the time, "And I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

Josh went on to say that he wants to stay away from the glittering Hollywood lifestyle as he feels it's more important to "have a life" than chase fame. "A lot of people get caught in that trap, but I feel very strongly about friends I've known for a long time and my family," he shared.

"I wanted to make sure I wasn't losing those relationships. Those people make me who I am. I put those concerns ahead of chasing a Hollywood dream," Josh elaborated further. He then pointed out, "I decided to have a life. To put that first. That was always my goal. I didn't want to be that person, and I'm never going to be that person."