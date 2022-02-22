Aaron Rodgers Gives Shout-Out to 'Incredible' Shailene Woodley in Reflective Post After Split

WENN/Apega/Avalon Celebrity

Sharing a selfie with his alleged ex, the Green Bay Packers quarterback declares that he still loves her and thanks her 'for showing [him] what unconditional love looks like.'

AceShowbiz - Aaron Rodgers still has some love for Shailene Woodley despite their split. Sharing a new reflective post on social media, the Green Bay Packers quarterback gave a shout-out to his "incredible" former fiancee.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, February 21, the 38-year-old shared "some pictures from the last beautiful year." In the second slide, the athlete and the "Divergent" actress were seen cozying up to one another in what appeared to be a living room. The alleged exes were smiling in the snap as they closed their eyes.

"Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life," he wrote in the caption. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," the football player went on gushing. "I love you and am grateful for you."

Just one day earlier, Aaron shared on Instagram a quote about love and truth. "The rarest gift you can give, is Love," the quote by motivational speaker Aubrey Marcus read. "I love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven. I expect nothing and am grateful for everything. I give you the truth only and always. You are learning in the perfect way."

Aaron and Shailene reportedly split nearly a year after getting engaged. "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together," a source told In Touch on February 16. "She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy."

Another source close to Aaron told PEOPLE that "it was an amicable split, it just wasn't working." The so-called insider further noted, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."