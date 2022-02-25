Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Reuniting for Breakfast After Split

Instagram Celebrity

Earlier this month, the 'Big Little Lies' actress and the NFL player reportedly broke their engagement after being together for over a year but their split was said to be amicable.

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were seen reuniting after splitting. The former couple were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 22, about a week they allegedly called it quits.

A source spilled to E! News that the two "came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together." It was just two of them during the outing, but they allegedly didn't "hang out too long."

Earlier this month, the "Big Little Lies" actress and the NFL player reportedly broke their engagement after being together for over a year. "They are two very different people," a source explained. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions," they said, adding, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

The athlete gave Shailene a shout-out during his appearance on "Pat McAfee Show" on the same day they were seen having breakfast together. Reflecting on their relationship, he said that he "learned so much" from the "Divergent" star.

"She's an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind," he shared at the time. "She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable."

"I think that living a life of gratitude is so important and when you meet your person, life just changes and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people," Aaron added.

Prior tot his, he made use of his Instagram account to gush over Shailene. "Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life," he wrote in the caption. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," the football player went on gushing. "I love you and am grateful for you."