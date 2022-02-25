 
 

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Reuniting for Breakfast After Split

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Reuniting for Breakfast After Split
Instagram
Celebrity

Earlier this month, the 'Big Little Lies' actress and the NFL player reportedly broke their engagement after being together for over a year but their split was said to be amicable.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were seen reuniting after splitting. The former couple were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 22, about a week they allegedly called it quits.

A source spilled to E! News that the two "came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together." It was just two of them during the outing, but they allegedly didn't "hang out too long."

Earlier this month, the "Big Little Lies" actress and the NFL player reportedly broke their engagement after being together for over a year. "They are two very different people," a source explained. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions," they said, adding, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

The athlete gave Shailene a shout-out during his appearance on "Pat McAfee Show" on the same day they were seen having breakfast together. Reflecting on their relationship, he said that he "learned so much" from the "Divergent" star.

  See also...

"She's an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind," he shared at the time. "She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable."

"I think that living a life of gratitude is so important and when you meet your person, life just changes and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people," Aaron added.

Prior tot his, he made use of his Instagram account to gush over Shailene. "Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life," he wrote in the caption. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," the football player went on gushing. "I love you and am grateful for you."

You can share this post!

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale

Angelina Jolie Hints She's 'Recovering' After Brad Pitt Sued Her for 'Secretly' Selling Winery Share
Related Posts
Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reportedly 'Remain Friendly' After Breaking Up

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reportedly 'Remain Friendly' After Breaking Up

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

Shailene Woodley Drops F-Bomb as She Blasts Bogus Pics of Aaron Rodgers Coffee Dash Amid Quarantine

Shailene Woodley Drops F-Bomb as She Blasts Bogus Pics of Aaron Rodgers Coffee Dash Amid Quarantine

Most Read
Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery