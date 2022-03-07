Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Instagram Celebrity

Brittney, who plays on Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season, is detained after she's caught having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

AceShowbiz - Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle broke her silence after the WNBA star was arrested in Russia. In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 5, Cherelle expressed her gratitude to fans for support amid efforts to free the athlete.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife's safe return from Russia," Cherelle wrote alongside a picture of the couple sitting on a patio chair on a beach, hours after news of the Phoenix Mercury center's detainment was made public. "Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

She went on to say, "I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, Brittney's agent said in a statement, "We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA." The statement continued, "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."

According to Russian Federal Customs Service, Brittney, who plays on Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season, was arrested after she was caught having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. CNN reported that Russian News Agency Interfax said a criminal case has been opened against the two-time Olympic medalist into the large-scale transportation of drugs which can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years in the country.

Brittney's arrest could get her involved in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine which resulted in Russia facing severe economic sanctions from the U.S. and other nations. William Partlett, an associate professor at Melbourne Law School and an expert on Russian politics, told Yahoo Sports that Griner is "in more danger now than she would have been pre-invasion." While these types of cases are often resolved through negotiations, William pointed out "there is far less of a U.S. consular presence in Russia right now to help with Brittney's case."

"Maybe the US has someone in custody who they could exchange?" he went on to note. "But the sanctions and aid to Ukraine will not be lessened in order to get her out."