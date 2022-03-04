 
 

Latto Denies Dissing Migos, Ciara and Other Artists on Omeretta's 'Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)'

The 23-year-old 'Big Energy' femcee, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, also name-drops the likes of 21 Savage and Ludacris on her verse on the song.

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) was forced to defend herself against criticism of her new music. Having been accused of dissing Migos, Ciara, and other artists with Omeretta the Great's "Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)", the female rapper took to social media to offer her clarification.

The track hit streaming services on Thursday, March 3. On her verse, the 23-year-old femcee raps, "So Migos is not Atlanta?/ [21 Savage] is not Atlanta?/ Ciara is not Atlanta?/ Ludacris is not Atlanta?/ Man, Clayco made Atlanta/ Decatur made Atlanta/ Rap game tried to play Atlanta/ OutKast came and saved Atlanta."

The lyrics have since sparked debate on Twitter, prompting Latto to set the record straight. "Y'all I'm not dissing the people I named on the verse!!! I'm saying so Migos is not Atlanta?? 21, Ciara, Ludacris etc because they technically not from the city but helped make it is what it is!" she explained.

"That 'ishnot Alanna' TikTok that Shaderoom posted I had just sent the verse back to Retta & we was watching y'all eat it up in the comments," Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, added. "check the background I was literally at the studio lol."

The clip in question was uploaded by The Shade Room on Instagram nearly a week ago. In the footage, she quoted a line from Omeretta's controversial song outro and wrote "Clay Co ishnot Alanna". When one follower asked whether the song was "really that big of a deal," Latto replied, "It's not a big deal lol clay co is the south we not the city she said the truth tbh."

Despite the confusing lyrics, Latto got praised for it. Among those who loves the new track was fellow raptress JT. Taking to her Twitter page, the one-half of City Girls gushed, "I like that!!! @Latto," adding a number of fire emojis.

