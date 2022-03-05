Michael Blackson Hilariously Recreates Raymond Santana's Thirst Trap Amid Deelishis Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The Central Park Five member himself catches wind of the actor/comedian's Instagram video, in which he trolls the fashion designer, and has a surprising reaction.

AceShowbiz - Michael Blackson is keeping up with the drama involving Raymond Santana and his now-estranged wife Deelishis, and is showing his support in the best way that he can do. The comedian has trolled the media personality after the latter posted a thirst trap amid his divorce.

On Wednesday, March 2, Michael posted on his Instagram page a video in which he hilariously impersonated Raymond's own clip. In the original video, one of the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five (now known as the Exonerated Five) filmed himself with a phone camera in his hand while he stood in front of the mirror.

The activist for prison reform, who has been documenting his fitness and weight loss journey on social media, wore a gray tank top to show off his buff physique. He then ended it by winking at the camera. "Can I trust you?....," he captioned the self-taken clip.

Not missing a chance to poke fun at it, Michael recreated Raymond's video with a little exaggeration, particularly with the eye wink. He coined the clip "#RaymondSantanaChallenge" and added in the caption, "His marriage might be over but this N***a is just getting started."

Raymond quickly caught wind of it and his reaction was quite surprising. Instead of getting upset at being mocked by the comedian, he found humor in it. "Thank you brother… I needed this laugh," he wrote underneath Michael's post.

Raymond also reposted Michael's version of the video and wrote in the caption, "My haters have arrived... #RaymondSantanaChallenge this N***a is just getting started."

Raymond recently filed for divorce from "The Flavor of Love" star Deelishis after only 20 months of marriage. While Deelishis accused him of being unfaithful, Raymond claimed in his filing that they split because the marriage is "irretrievably broken." He also stated that there is no hope for reconciliation.

Following the divorce filing, Deelishis blasted Raymond on Instagram, dubbing him a "narcissist." She penned along with a photo of herself, "I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I'm finally ready to speak my truth... stay tuned. #GlovesOff."

Most recently, she denied the allegations that she is a gold digger. "He isnt broke & he left me, not the other way around. So please find a different narrative," the 44-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 3. "Gold Digger doesn't apply in this case."

"I had my own when I met him and I'll continue having my own now that he's gone," the reality TV star went on explaining. "Signed. 'Platinum Digger D.' "