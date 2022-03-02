 
 

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design
The former star of 'The Hills' is being sued by a jeweler named Rachel Beth Katz for allegedly stealing the latter's Diamond Dagger Ring and Diamond Dagger Cuff designs.

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari has found herself caught in legal trouble. The former star of "The Hills" reportedly has been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit over her Uncommon James' jewelry design.

Suing Cavallari and her brand is Rachel Beth Katz. Court documents obtained by Radar Online read, "[Katz] designed and offered for sale two distinctive jewelry pieces, which are her 'Diamond Dagger Ring' and her 'Diamond Dagger Cuff.' " It added, "Those pieces use her 'Dagger Style' of jewelry design, which constitute the Designs protected by [Katz's] registered trademarks and copyrights."

Katz went on to note that Cavallari is a "reality television personality who uses her celebrity image" to sell her merchandise, including jewelry. According to Katz, Cavallari's pieces are "so poorly made, that they have earned an unenviable overall 'Two-Star' ranking on Yelp.com from its customers complaining of the unacceptable quality of their jewelry and customer service provided at their Los Angeles location."

Stating that she visited an Uncommon James store in Chicago on January 24, 2021, Katz revealed that she immediately noticed pieces sold at the store were "identical or substantially similar to [her] protected and registered Designs." She alleged that the TV personality sells the "Paradise Bracelet" bracelet which is substantially similar to her Diamond Dagger Cuff.

In addition, the ex-wife of Jay Cutler reportedly sells the "Sunset Ring" which she claimed is similar to her Diamond Dagger Ring. Among celebrities to wear the jewelry were Taylor Swift, Charlize Theron, Kate Hudson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Emma Stone and Heidi Klum. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard once rocked the Diamond Dagger Cuff.

Katz claimed she had sent a letter to Cavallari in March last year, but the 35-year-old MTV alum ignored it. Subsequently, she filed a lawsuit against the mother of three for "unspecified damages plus a cut of profits [she] made off the alleged counterfeit pieces."

