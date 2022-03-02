'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star and her husband, who was one of the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five, call it quits after only 20 months of marriage as she accuses him of cheating.

AceShowbiz - Deelishis has opened up more about her split from Raymond Santana. After news about him filing for a divorce made media headlines, "The Flavor of Love" star took to social media to share her side of the story.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, March 2, Deelishis shared a screenshot of a DM from her fan. In response to the supportive message, she wrote, "I never be misunderstood but this isn't just happening to me..."

"I pray for all women & children who suffer from not understanding how to help themselves or their love one who suffers from childhood trauma !!" she continued. "I didnt leave him. I stuck it out, he left us."

One day prior, Deelishis called out Raymond publicly on social media as she dubbed him a "narcissist." Sharing on Instagram a photo of herself, she penned, "I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I'm finally ready to speak my truth... stay tuned. #GlovesOff.

However, the reality star later changed the caption. It read, "Today I appear to be by myself, but I'm not ALONE [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji] !! #InGodsTiming #JustLONDON."

Raymond, one of the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five, has reportedly filed for divorce from Deelishis after only 20 months of marriage. According to TMZ, he submitted the divorce papers in Georgia.

While Deelishis accused him of being unfaithful, Raymond claimed in his filing that they split because the marriage is "irretrievably broken." He also hopes for no reconciliation.

Deelishis and Raymond first met through Instagram in late 2019. In December that year, the now-estranged couple got engaged. "Yea its official... ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is official off the market... shes all mines," Raymond happily announced at that time.

The pair decided to tie the knot six month later in June 2020. However, they called it quits in November 2021.