 
 

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

The former professional basketball player recently became trending on Twitter after he was caught getting too handsy with the 'Family Affair' hitmaker during NBA All-Star Weekend.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent always found his way to playfully troll his famous friends. The "In Da Club" hitmaker recently shared a "Power"-inspired meme to poke fun at Michael Jordan for grabbing Mary J. Blige's butt during NBA All-Star Weekend.

On Wednesday, February 23, Fiddy shared on Instagram a zoomed-in version of Mary's photo with Michael. In the snap, the retired NBA star was seen putting his hand on the singer's backside.

The emcee put the image next to the photo of a reaction meme from Denzel Washington. "All Star weekend MJ & MJB, he palmed the ball LOL," the "Intro" spitter quipped in the caption, to which DaBaby replied, "Go head bruh," along with several crying laughing emojis.

Prior to that, Fiddy shared an image of Michael and Mary hugging on a basketball court as they stared into each other's eyes passionately. In the accompaniment of the post, he penned, "See just when we thought it was all f**ked up."

Mary and Michael came across each other following his appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend. In a-now viral video, the former professional basketball player was heard praising the musician for her outstanding performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Aside from sharing a hug, Michael and Mary posed for a picture with Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mary raved, "Wow! I've been blessed to be apart of 2 of the biggest moments in sports!!What an #amazing weekend!"

Upon seeing the post, many teased the Chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets in the comment sections. "I see that hand MJ," one person jokingly wrote. "MJ that hand kinda low ain't it," an individual sarcastically asked. A third user then echoed the sentiment, "Mike hand is a little low there."

That aside, 50 Cent and Mary recently reunited at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. They took the stage of Inglewood's SoFi stadium alongside the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Anderson .Paak also made a surprise appearance at the February 13 event.

