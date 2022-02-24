Lil Durk Shuts Down Rumors About Him Having Pete Davidson Feature on New Album to 'Troll' Kanye West

Instagram/WENN Music

When debunking the speculation, the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' spitter informs his online devotees that the Yeezy designer wants to collaborate with him for a new album.

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk let everyone know that he has nothing against Kanye West. The "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper recently denied rumors suggesting that he had a Pete Davidson feature on his new album "7220" to "troll" the Yeezy designer.

The 29-year-old emcee was forced to set the record straight after a Twitter user wrote, "Lil Durk has Pete Davidson featured on his album [crying laughing emoji]." The individual added, "peak troll."

Catching wind of the tweet, Durk shared his response via Instagram Story. "This a lie I don't even play like that plus ye want to do album together," he penned in the Wednesday, February 23 post.

Durk was intially set to drop "7220" on February 22, the same day Kanye unleashed "Donda 2". The Only the Family leader then decided to push back the album's release date to March 11.

As for Kanye, he celebrated the release of his new album by throwing another listening event. During the concert, the "Famous" spitter once again threw shade at Pete, who's currently dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with multiple songs.

On "Security", the father of four rapped, "He's not a threat, send him a text, put him in a timeout/ I'll put your security at risk. Never stand between a man and his kids."

Kanye also used Kim's "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue for the intro of "Sci-Fi". "Honestly, all the ups, all the downs," she said. "I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America."

Kanye has been ranting against Pete for the past few weeks. He even cut Kid Cudi from "Donda 2" due to his friendship with the funnyman, prompting the pair to trade shots over each other publicly. He also dragged Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande and the late Mac Miller when slamming "The King of Staten Island" actor.