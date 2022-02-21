Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Journeys to the Top of Box Office on Presidents Day Weekend

Sony Pictures/Clay Enos Movie

Taking over the first place from last week's No. 1 'Death on the Nile', the film adaptation of the video game series easily soars above another new release, Channing Tatum's 'Dog'.

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland has scored another box office milestone with his latest movie. Having starred in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" which became the highest-grossing film of 2021, he has proven his bankability with his new big-budget action adventure "Uncharted".

Directed by Ruben Fleischer ("Zombieland", "Zombieland: Double Tap"), the film opens atop the North American box office on the long Presidents Day weekend. The movie grossed approximately $44.2 million across the three-day weekend and is estimated to bring in $51 over the four-day weekend.

It's an impressive start in the pandemic era, but "Uncharted" also has to rely on international markets to bring in profits as it cost $120 million to make. The movie has earned $55.4 million from 62 territories overseas and has generated $139 million worldwide to date after it opens in select international territories one week earlier.

"This result is yet another extraordinary testament to the appetite for the theatrical experience," Josh Greenstein, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said in a statement of the movie's domestic opening.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, gushed over Holland's key role in luring moviegoers, "Tom Holland is a megastar, regardless of whether he's Peter Parker or Nathan Drake. For many of the actors who have portrayed superheroes, breaking out of that role and having big box-office success is a tough go."

"This is an excellent opening," David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, also chimed in. "Action adventures based on video games are big movies and this weekend's figure is nearly double the average for the genre… Budgets run high, so 'Uncharted' needs to connect in every market. So far, it is doing that."

Also making a splash in its first week is Channing Tatum's "Dog". The road film, which is co-directed by the "Magic Mike" star with Reid Colin, debuts at No. 2 with an estimated $15.1 million for the weekend and $18.1 million including Monday. With only around $15 million to make, it's already a win for the Tatum-starring movie.

At the third place is "Spider-Man: No Way Home", which bounces back with additional $7.6 million after placing fourth last week. Last week's newcomer and champion "Death on the Nile" suffers a blow on its second week, dropping to No. 2 with an estimated $6.2 million. "Jackass Forever" also loses its footing, pushed from No. 2 to No. 5 on its third weekend with approximately $3.7 million.

Dergarabedian sees it as the perfect momentum to usher in Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated first DC movie "The Batman". "Think about all the people in the movie theater this weekend being exposed to trailers," he said. "This is great news for 'The Batman.' "

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Feb. 18-20, 2022):