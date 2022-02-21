Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Papa Don't Preach' hitmaker is trolled by social media users after posting a series of alleged 'too much edited' snapshots that make her look like a 16-year-old girl.

AceShowbiz - Madonna has been ridiculed once again for her alleged "photoshopped" social media photos. The "Material Girl" hitmaker was criticized by online critics after she posted heavy-filtered "baby face" snapshots that make her look "creepy."

The 63-year-old pop star made use of her Instagram account on Sunday, February 20 to share a series of pictures of her wearing a large black puffer vest while enjoying a glass of wine and a vape. Underneath the post, she wrote, "Tryin to Make a Movie…………….It's Really Hard!"

However, many Instagram users were seemingly more concerned about Madonna's "fake face" instead of the "Papa Don't Preach" songstress' upcoming project. One person commented, "She looks about 16 at her age?? So creepy." A separate user said the star has a "baby face" thanks to "Instagram heavy filters," while another pleaded, "But please show us your real face. So much better than this one."

Other fans accused Madonna of Photoshopping her images. "Why u show us your fake photoshopped face," one social media user asked the singer. Someone else pointed out, "She is completely different," while another chimed in, "You are an icon…you don't need the excessive Photoshop retouching..said with love."

This wasn't the first time that Madonna was ridiculed by social media trolls for her Instagram photos. Last month, the "Into the Groove" songstress was dubbed "queen of photoshop" after she flaunted her butt.

At the time, critics slammed Madonna for allegedly photoshopping her pictures and "acting like a teenager." One person commented, "QUEEN of P[hotosh]OP," while another added, "Everything was good until she photoshopped her a** that ended up looking like the diaper …. Why!!!"

"You are an icon, use your platform for something more than these types of photos," a separate Instagram user criticized. Someone else chimed in, "Grandma acting like a high school girl. Someone please make it stop." Another person added, "Stop your kids are looking at this and are probably embarrassed."

As for her movie project, Madonna is currently working on a biopic of her life. She previously announced that she is co-directing and co-writing the film. Writers Erin Cressida Wilson, an American playwright known for the film "Secretary" and "The Girl On The Train", and Diablo Cody, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2007 for "Juno", are reportedly working on the project.

Last week, Madonna revealed that auditions for the biopic were underway. While sharing a video of herself dancing to her 1983 hit "Burning Up", she wrote, "Auditions for my film are a Surreal experience." She then concluded, "But I'm enjoying Dancing to the Classics!! #burningup."