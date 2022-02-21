 
 

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

A family member details evidence that doesn't seem to align with suicide, including the 'Walking Dead' star's 'loose' grip on the gun and the blood splatter.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Like the shocking twists in many of "The Walking Dead" episodes, the investigation into the shooting death of actor Moses J. Moseley has taken a dramatic turn. After initially believing that he took his own life, cops are now suspecting foul play.

Henry County Police say possibilities other than suicide presented themselves after processing more evidence. They initially considered the shooting a possible suicide but have now processed, reviewed and analyzed more evidence.

Captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge, GA PD tells TMZ, "During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities. As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental."

Meanwhile, a family member details evidence, including blood splatter, the way the bullet entered Moses' skull and his grip on the gun, which does not necessarily align with suicide. The family member claims the bullet entered below Moses' eye and never left his skull, whereas people who shoot themselves usually will put the gun to their temple and the bullet exits on the other side or in their mouth. He also had a "loose" grip on the gun, as if someone had put it in his hand.

Moses was found dead on Wednesday, January 26 near the Hudson Bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia after initially gone missing several days before. His body was found in his car with a gunshot wound.

His family never believed he would harm himself, thinking that he had been kidnapped and murdered. "He said, 'Buddy, this is the best I have ever felt in my life. And I cannot wait to see where my career is going to take me,' " his sister Teerea Kimbro said. "Nothing in my soul tells me or makes me feel that he would ever hurt himself."

"There is no way, and can't nobody tell us differently that he would harm himself," his brother Vincent Moseley Jr. added. The family also didn't think that the shooting was accidental.

