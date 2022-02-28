'Uncharted' Holds on to No. 1 at Box Office

Movie

The Tom Holland-starring action-adventure movie still dominates the domestic chart on its second weekend while audiences anticipate the next potential tentpole, 'The Batman'.

AceShowbiz - "Uncharted" has affirmed its mark at the North American box office. The film adaptation of the video game series of the same name is unmovable at No. 1 on its second weekend, adding an estimated $23.3 million.

The Tom Holland-starring action-adventure movie has now grossed over $83 million domestically. With $143 million from international ticket sales so far, it has accumulated $226.4 million worldwide, making it the third-highest grossing film of 2022.

"Uncharted" has clearly benefited from its star power. The movie was less favored by critics, with an average rating of 5.2/10 on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences didn't seem to mind it. They gave the film an average grade of "B+" on CinemaScore.

With no big release this week, the Ruben Fleischer-directed flick basically saw little to no competition from other holdovers in the top five. Channing Tatum's "Dog" also remains at No. 2 on its second weekend with an estimated $10.1 million.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home", another movie starring Holland, holds on to No. 3 with additional $5.8 million. It is closer to earning $800 million domestically and has crossed the $1 billion mark internationally, bringing its worldwide cume to a staggering $1.86 billion so far.

"Death on the Nile" is also a non-mover at No. 4 with approximately $4.5 million. "Jackass Forever" is following close behind with an estimated $3.2 million.

Next week, the box office will likely see a new strong player with the arrival of "The Batman". The highly-anticipated DC superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson is set to open in U.S. theaters on March 4.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, previously said that "Uncharted" and "Dog" were perfect to usher in the Matt Reeves-directed film. "Think about all the people in the movie theater this weekend being exposed to trailers," he said. "This is great news for 'The Batman.' "

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Feb. 25-27, 2022):