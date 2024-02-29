 

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 48-year-old rapper has become a stakeholder and ambassador for Aurezzi, stating that he joins the company because he resonates with its vision that seeks to empower.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled has helped launch a new golden toothbrush. The 48-year-old star has teamed up with luxury oral care brand Aurezzi as both a stakeholder and ambassador for its first direct to consumer range.

The collection includes a $59 toothbrush, which comes in 24-karat gold plate, as well as options for 18-karat rose gold and silver. The range also features a toothbrush stand in the same options, and both toothpaste and mouthwash infused with either silver or gold particles.

Khaled said in a statement, "We the best, so we brush with the best. Aurezzi is much more than a luxury oral care brand, it's a lifestyle that seeks to empower. It's the oral gold standard. With Aurezzi, your daily routine becomes an opportunity to boost confidence, well-being and brush off anything that's keeping you from succeeding. I resonate with that vision and am excited to take this company to the next level."

  Editors' Pick

As part of the partnership, he will push the brand across his own social media channels, including TikTok. The company's founder Noel Abdayem added, "The engagement that we can get on TikTok when we have Khaled presenting the brand as part of his daily life will give us that organic spread."

As well as gold, the products do contain the usual ingredients necessary for oral hygeine, such as hydroxyapatite and fluoride.

Meanwhile, Adbayem insisted the products aim to enhance oral care, with the brushes apparently featuring 5,000 bristles instead of the typical 2,000, while they also weigh more than the average brush.

And he said, "The first benefit [of using gold] is getting that luxury feel and look. There are some studies coming out that prove gold might be beneficial for oral care health."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

First Look at Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' Remake Lambasted, Compared to Jared Leto's Joker
Related Posts
DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

Video: DJ Khaled Makes His Guards Carry Him So His Shoes Won't Get Dirty

Video: DJ Khaled Makes His Guards Carry Him So His Shoes Won't Get Dirty

DJ Khaled Pulled Over in Miami While Driving Golf Cart Shoeless

DJ Khaled Pulled Over in Miami While Driving Golf Cart Shoeless

DJ Khaled Desperate for Daughter

DJ Khaled Desperate for Daughter

Latest News
DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand
  • Feb 29, 2024

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations
  • Feb 29, 2024

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post
  • Feb 29, 2024

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
  • Feb 29, 2024

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
  • Feb 29, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life