Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' Crew Get Racially Harassed While Filming in London

FX Networks/Quantrell D. Colbert TV

When detailing the ordeal, the show's co-writer Stephen Glover reveals that a group of people approached him and his team as they accused them of bringing guns.

Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover and the "Atlanta" crew had such an unpleasant experience while filming in London. During a TCA press conference, co-writers Stefani Robinson and Stephen Glover divulged that all of them were racially harassed by a group of people.

"It was the first night there," Stephen, who is also the younger brother of the rapper/actor, began. "This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognizes him. And she stops and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It's this girl and two or three guys."

One of the men allegedly said the crew could break into a closed bar because "you guys all carry hammers," slang for guns. "Mind you, all of the writers on 'Atlanta' are Black. So, he's making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored," Stephen argued.

Stefani then chimed in, "It was so insulting but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand." The screenwriter continued, "He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, 'You guys are Black, you've gone to jail and you do things like that.' Like he kept doubling down on it."

Stephen added, "She's talking to us. And then, after a minute, the guy just runs back down the street and grabs her and throws her over his shoulder, and he's like, 'Run. They are going to rape you, like, rape you.' " He further shared, "The girl was literally, like, 'I'm sorry,' as she's being taken away. So, it was pretty bad. We are just standing there, like, 'What just happened?' "

During the panel, Donald announced that "Atlanta" would end with season 4. "Death is natural…when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren't right they don't happen," he pointed out. "Things start to get weird…you can't do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us."