DJ Khaled Trolled After Showing Off Freezer Full of Ice Cream

Instagram Celebrity

The 'I'm on One' hitmaker attracts social media users' attention with 45 different ice cream flavors in his freezer, which is compared to 'snack store' and Walmart.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled has attracted social media users' attention with what he had inside his freezer. After showing off his freezer, which was full of ice cream, the "I'm on One" hitmaker was trolled by many.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 48-year-old disc jockey became a hot topic on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many X users started talking about him after a blog uploaded a video featuring his freezer, in which he had 45 different ice cream flavors.

In the 21-minute clip, it could be seen that Khaled, who was shirtless and sported only a pair of orange shorts, was spending time with his son Asahd, whom he shares with his fiancee Nicole Tuck. The father and son duo were documented standing in front of a huge silver freezer.

As Khaled opened the freezer, Asahd was excitedly waiting. Upon learning that the freezer had various ice cream flavors in it, Khaled was impressed as he said, "Wow." He then asked his 7-year-old son, "Asash, what ice cream should I get?" before giggling.

Asahd, who was flashing his big smile, looked confused as he seemingly did not know what ice cream flavor he wanted. In the meantime, Khaled was looking at a box of Oreo ice cream, saying, "This right here is what I want. Oreo cookie. It's the one I want, look."

Near the end of the short footage, the "I'm the One" singer was handed a different box of ice cream by an unidentified person, whose face was not featured in the clip. The box displayed a label that read, "FatBoy."

It did not take long for the video to be flooded with online responses from X users. In the replies section, one in particular wrote, "Been knew something wasn't adding up when he's been in the gym for years with no results," adding a slew of laughing face emojis.

Another chimed in, "Bro has got the diabetes freezer." Meanwhile, a third penned, "Looks more like a snack store to me." Similarly, a fourth stated, "Boy got a whole walmart in his s**t im finna get like dat."