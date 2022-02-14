Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Instagram/WENN/Will Alexander Celebrity

While being asked by paparazzi to give his comment about the 'Donda' artist's beef with the 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker, the 'Drip Too Hard' rapper acts like a Spanish native who doesn't speak English.

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby seemingly doesn't want to give any comments about Kanye West and his latest feud with Billie Eilish. When being asked about the "Donda" artist, the "Drip Too Hard" rapper hilariously answered paparazzi in Spanish.

While walking in what appeared to be a parking lot on Sunday, February 13, the rapper was asked by paparazzi to talk about Ye and his recent social media drama. In response, the 27-year-old rapper acted like a Spanish native who doesn't speak English.

"Hey, mate..do you think that Kanye should not do this to Billie Eilish?" a female paparazzo could be heard asking Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones. Then the "Pure Cocaine" rapper replied, "No habla Ingles," which means, "I don't speak English." The hip-hop star then entered his car with his bodyguards.

Recently, Ye sparked feud with Billie after the 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer allegedly dissed Travis Scott (II) during her show at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," Ye wrote in an Instagram post.

"NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN," Ye further defended Travis, before insisting, "TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED." He went on adding a threat, "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM [at Coachella, where Billie is also set to headline]."

Responding to Ye's harsh social media post, Billie wrote in the comment section, "Literally never said a thing about Travis." The "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker continued to remind the 44-year-old rap star, "Was just helping a fan."

Days after starting a feud with Billie, Ye let out an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster as he continued his beef with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In his team, there were photos of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis and Future. Meanwhile, in Pete's part, there were pictures of Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie and Taylor Swift. "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE," he captioned the edited poster.

However, Ye's social media drama seemingly doesn't stop him from co-parenting his four kids, whom he shares with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. When attending the 2022 Super Bowl, the "Donda" artist took his two oldest kids North West and Saint West.