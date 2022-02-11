Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Avalon Music

The 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker stresses that she doesn't have anything to apologize for after the 'Donda' artist urges her to say sorry for allegedly dissing the 'Astroworld' rapper in her concert.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has reacted to Kanye West's demand. Taking to social media, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker defended herself after the "Donda" artist urged her to apologize to Travis Scott (II) after she allegedly dissed the latter in her latest concert.

The 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram to respond to the "Flashing Lights" spitter's request. "Literally never said a thing about Travis," she reminded the 44-year-old rapper. She further highlighted, "Was just helping a fan."

In his message, Ye, who seemingly interpreted Billie's comments at her Atlanta concert as a dig at Travis, wrote the all-caps demand in the comment section of an Instagram gossip account's post. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," the hip-hop star penned.

"NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN," Ye further stressed, before insisting, "TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED." He went on adding a threat, "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM [at Coachella, where Billie is also set to headline]."

Upon learning of his remarks, an Instagram user replied to his comment, saying, "Man's off the meds album gonna go crazy." Clapping back, Ye responded, "THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE."

"ITS CHEAP AND DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP PHOBIA IN THIS SENSE DOESN'T MEAN BEING AFRAID OF," Ye added, "IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO." He then asked people to be "MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY."

Weighing in on the drama, many critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts, including The Waterboys' founder Mike Scott. "Kanye owes Billie the apology. Dude jumped to conclusions and is seeing connections where there's none, stuck his old foot and mouth in it," Mike tweeted.

"Come on Kanye, we know you can do it: a real decent apology to the lady," Mike further elaborated. The Scottish singer concluded his post, "People will dig you for it. #Kanye @kanyewest."

"I miss when Kanye West just made music and sneakers and fell off the face of the planet," a Twitter user penned. "Now he's beefing with a 20 year old cause he took offense to something Billie Eilish acted on that his 'brother' didn't. She doesn't owe anyone an apology. If it offended you Ye, stay home…"

Billie, for her part, halted a show at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to retrieve an asthma inhaler for a seemingly distressed fan in the audience. From the stage, the "Bad Guy" singer oversaw security as they located the young woman in the pit, reminding the audience members not to crowd her. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," she said.