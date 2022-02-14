Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress takes to her Instagram account to address the 'mystery man' who is seen with her when she attends the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charlize Theron set a record straight. The "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress took to her Instagram account to address the "mystery man" who was spotted with her when she attended the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13.

During the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, she was seen at the stadium with a guy. Before media could create a false narrative of her relationship with the guy, Charlize was quick to reveal the identity of the said man in a playful manner.

"Super Bowl with my 'mystery man,' " she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of him and the man in question as they made it clear that they were rooting for the winning team, the Rams. "Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash."

During the big game event, Charlize was seen being greeted by Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. They shared a hug before Luciana sent a high-five towards the "Good Will Hunting" star.

For the occasion, Charlize donned a striped button-up shirt and a pair of dark pants. The South African native tied her gorgeous blonde locks into a tight bun as she showed support for the Rams by wearing a blue cap with its logo.

That aside, the actress is currently preparing for the release of the forthcoming young adult fantasy feature, "The School for Good and Evil". Based on Soman Chainani's novel of the same name, which was released in 2013, the upcoming movie will center on a duo of best friends who are kidnapped and sent to a fantastical school where their friendship is tested.

Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso are tapped to portray the movie's leads. Charlize, meanwhile, plays a character named Lady Lesso, and her casting was announced in February of last year. Also among the cast members are Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh and Kerry Washington.

Paul Feig serves behind the lens in addition to producing the film alongside Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Laura Fischer. "The School for Good and Evil" is set to premiere on Netflix sometime this year.