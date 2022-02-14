Kanye West Takes Kids North and Saint to Super Bowl 2022 After Pete Davidson Rant

Instagram Celebrity

After calling his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend a 'd**khead' on social media, the 'Donda' artist brings his two oldest kids to the big game as well as to his Sunday Service.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West had two special companions at Super Bowl 2022. The "Flashing Lights" hitmaker took his kids North West and Saint West to the big game after dissing Pete Davidson on Instagram.

The doting dad took to his social media account on Sunday, February 13 to film his eight-year-old daughter North and six-year-old son Saint at SoFi Stadium. In the nearly one-minute-long video, the kids, whose mom is Kim Kardashian, were seen sitting alongside the rapper right before the start of the game.

Both North and Saint sported individual jerseys. Ye also showed Odell Beckham Jr. waving hello and then tossing up his gloves to him. Saint could be seen trying on the glove from the Rams wide receiver while North tucking it under her jersey.

Ye then panned his camera to the others also cheering alongside him in the stands, with one person in attendance including Tyga. "GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME," the "Donda" artist wrote underneath the clip.

Earlier that day, Ye took North and Saint to his Sunday Service in Los Angeles. He went on Instagram Live to show his two oldest kids running around the weekly gospel gathering. At one point, North could be heard telling him she had to step out of the performance because her "braces were hurting."

Ye's outing with his kids came following some major social media drama. The "Gold Digger" rapper continued to attack Kim's new fling, Pete. Alongside a photo of Pete holding hands with his estranged wife during a date night, the hip-hop star blasted the "Saturday Night Live" star, "LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."

Ye then shared Pete's post in which he showed off a tattoo of Hillary, whom he dubbed "hero." In the caption, the father of four fumed, "WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH."

"YALL SEEN THAT TATTOO BUT IF I SPEAK UP THEN IM CRAZY," the Yeezy designer emphasized further in a separate post. "I TOLD YOU NOT GOING TO USE THAT ONE NO MORE WHEN A GARBAGE MAN GOES TO WORK HE GONNA SMELL LIKE TRASH BUT ITS TIME TO TAKE THE TRASH OUT THE HOUSE."

Ye also dragged Pete's ex, Ariana Grande, to their drama. He shared a screenshot of an article with a picture of the former couple that accused the funnyman of sending "intimate photos with Ariana to Mac Miller."

Prior to that, Ye posted an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster. In his team, there were photos of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott (II) and Future. In Pete's part, meanwhile, there were pictures of Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. He captioned the snap, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."

A year ago, Kim filed for divorce from Ye. After the split, the exes were amicably co-parenting their four children, and Kim even supported Ye at his listening parties for "Donda" last August.

Then in October, Kim started dating Pete, and Ye began publicly trying to win her back. However, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum filed documents to "terminate and bifurcate" the marriage, asking to become "legally single," in November. At the beginning of this year, Ye started dating Julia but he kept calling out Kim's new boyfriend on social media.