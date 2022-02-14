 
 

Prince Harry and Cousin Princess Eugenie Bonding at His First Super Bowl

The Duke of Sussex and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were photographed attending the annual big game, while Harry's wife Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry had someone special to spend with while attending his first Super Bowl. The Duke of Sussex was photographed attending the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13 with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

During the face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, the royal family members opted for black blazers and black face masks. Unlike most people, the pair didn't wear any attribute that could hint at what team they're rooting for though Eugenie wore a blue cap which color is identical to the Rams. Harry's wife Meghan Markle, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.

Harry, who moved to California with Meghan and son Archie in 2020, has been known for big fan of sports. However, this year's Super Bowl marks the first for the royal, who founded The Invictus Games which is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

As for Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson flew to California from her home in Windsor, England where she lives with husband Jack Brooksbank and their 12-month-old son, August.

Harry and Eugenie have long been close. Back in June, Eugenie wrote a heartfelt message to the proud parents after they welcomed their second child Lilibet. "Congratulations dear cousins... we couldn't be happier for you all," the princess shared on her Instagram Story under a black-and-white photo of the couple.

Meghan also said to Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview last March that she knew Eugenie even before dating the Duke of Sussex. "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan shared at the time. "We're friends with them as a couple."

