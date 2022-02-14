Kanye West Continues 'Civil War' With Pete Davidson by Calling Him Hillary Clinton's Ex-Boyfriend

WENN Celebrity

The Yeezy designer attacks the comedian once again by posting a photo of the latter holding hands with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, during a date night.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's drama with Pete Davidson is getting more and more intense. After sharing a "Civil War"-themed meme to call out the latter, the "Famous" emcee continued to attack the "Saturday Night Live" star by calling him Hillary's Clinton's ex-boyfriend.

Making use of Instagram, West shared a photo of Davidson holding hands with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, during a date night. "LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD," he argued in the caption. "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."

West then shared Davidson's post in which he showed off a tattoo of his "hero" Clinton. In the caption, the father of four fumed, "WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH."

"YALL SEEN THAT TATTOO BUT IF I SPEAK UP THEN IM CRAZY," the Yeezy designer emphasized further in a separate post. "I TOLD YOU NOT GOING TO USE THAT ONE NO MORE WHEN A GARBAGE MAN GOES TO WORK HE GONNA SMELL LIKE TRASH BUT ITS TIME TO TAKE THE TRASH OUT THE HOUSE."

The "Famous" spitter then dragged Davidson's ex, Ariana Grande, to their drama. He shared a screenshot of an article with a picture of the former couple that accused the funnyman of sending "intimate photos with Ariana to Mac Miller."

Prior to that, West posted an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster. In his team, there were photos of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott (II) and Future. In Davidson's part, meanwhile, there were pictures of Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. He captioned the snap, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."

West himself has let everyone know that he's beefing with Cudi. He even cut the 38-year-old from his upcoming album "Donda 2" due to the latter's friendship with Davidson. "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO. WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW," he declared on Saturday, February 12.

West later defended his decision to remove Cudi. "I'M VERY COMMUNITY ORIENTED I LOVE MY FRIENDS I LOVE MY FAMILY THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC," he elaborated.