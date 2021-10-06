 
 

Emily Ratajkowsi Upset Her Claims About Robin Thicke's Groping Turn Into 'Clickbait Frenzy'

Emily Ratajkowsi Upset Her Claims About Robin Thicke's Groping Turn Into 'Clickbait Frenzy'
The 'Gone Girl' actress is not happy after excerpt of her upcoming memoir 'My Body' leaked, insisting it's not her intention to turn Robin Thicke's alleged misconduct into clickbait.

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski is furious her Robin Thicke groping allegations were leaked over the weekend.

An excerpt of the model and actress' new book, "My Body", leaked online on Saturday (02Oct21), and it featured her explosive claims that Thicke cupped her bare breasts while they were making the raunchy online-only video for "Blurred Lines".

Her allegation were backed by the video's director, Diane Martel.

But in a new interview with TV show "Extra", Emily explains she wanted to be able to control the controversy surrounding her big reveal.

"What's frustrating is I didn't come out with it," she said. "It was leaked."

She continued, "It's been hard for me. I really like to have control over my image and I wrote this book of essays to share the whole story and all sides of it, and I feel like it turns into a clickbait frenzy and all of a sudden words like 'sexual assault' and 'allegations' are getting thrown around, rather than people reading the actual essay..."

"I'm just looking forward to when people will be able hear things in my own words."

Emily went on to urge fans to read all of her book - and not just flip to her Thicke tale, adding, "Everything I talk about is about the evolution of my politics and it's not some big reveal, it's not some crazy thing, it's a part of a larger essay. I'm just excited for people to hold nuance and understand that."

