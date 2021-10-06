Stacey Solomon Debuts Baby Girl After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4

WENN Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Loose Women' star and her husband-to-be Joe Swash as the couple have welcomed a bouncing baby girl, their second child together.

AceShowbiz - British TV personality Stacey Solomon is a new mum after welcoming a baby girl with fiance Joe Swash on her 32nd birthday.

The "Loose Women" star, 32, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (05Oct21) and posted a photo of a pink blanket, adding the caption, "Yesterday I got the best birthday present"

Stacey is already mum to Rex, who she also shares with Swash, and teenager Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton - her sons from previous relationships.

Joe is also dad to Harry, his son from a former relationship.

The newborn is the pair's first daughter.

"She's Here," she introduced the bundle of joy to her followers. "Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy's birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

Before the baby was born, she did a family photoshoot with her children and penned a letter to her fetus, "I don't know much darling girl, but all I do know for sure little one is that your brothers will always be right behind you."

"To love you, and protect you and watch over you no matter what. I can not wait to watch you all grow together. I think about it every day… They love you so much already that they were more excited to feel you than the fluffy fresh new carpet and that's saying something. We cannot wait to hold you little one. And your brothers are ready to big big brothers to a little sister…"