Halsey Unveils 1st Pics of Baby Ender's Face 2 Months After Giving Birth

The 'I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God' songstress treats their Instagram followers to the first look at their newborn son's face as they celebrate their 27th birthday.

  Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey had a special treat for their fans on their birthday. As they celebrated turning 27 years old on Wednesday, September 29, the new mom unveiled the first look at their baby Ender's face on social media.

Making use of their Instagram account, the singer/songwriter let out two pictures that gave a look at their son's face for the first time. In both images, the adorable baby boy wore a colorful onesie, a blue hat and coordinating socks.

The two-month-old boy flashed his dimple as he smiled to the camera. He was carried in the hands of someone who sported dark nail color, possibly Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin. In the caption, the proud mom gushed, "The best birthday gift there is."

In the comments section, Halsey's friends and followers showed their love for their son. "the angel !!!!" one gushed about baby Ender. Another called the baby boy "sweet little Ender." A third couldn't help falling for "the little smile," adding to Halsey, "happy birthday libra queen." Meanwhile, Charli XCX simply wrote, "Happybirthdayyyyyy."

Halsey announced they were expecting their first child with their screenwriter boyfriend, Alev, in January. She gave birth to their son on July 14. The first-time mom has been showing what motherhood is like by sharing photos of their intimate moments with their son, including some breastfeeding pics, but they always kept his face hidden before.

Halsey, who has opened up about their struggles with endometriosis, recently revealed their fears during pregnancy. After suffering three miscarriages, the "Bad at Love" songstress admitted their terrible pregnant nightmares helped inspire their dark new album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power".

"I think everyone who has heard me yearn for motherhood and yearn for this for so long, would have expected me to write the album that was full of gratitude," they said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music last month. "And instead I was like, 'No, this s**t is so scary and so horrifying. And my body's changing and I have no control over anything. And I do finally have this thing I want. So I wake up and fear every single day that I'm going to lose [the baby].' "

"Actually, I have nightmares about waking up in a pool of my own blood," the Grammy-nominated artist went on sharing. "That's actually what it's like."

