Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at 'The Lost Girl' Premiere
WENN/Instagram/Apega
While supporting his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's film directorial debut at the 59th New York Film Festival, the 'Nightcrawler' actor and his model girlfriend look smitten as they pose for a photo.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu have made their romance red carpet official. When stepping out at the premiere of his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal's, movie directorial debut "The Lost Daughter", the "Nightcrawler" actor and his girlfriend looked smitten.

While making an appearance together at the 59th New York Film Festival on Tuesday, September 28, the 40-year-old actor and his French model girlfriend joined Maggie and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard. The couples then posed together on the red carpet. At one point, the "Brokeback Mountain" actor looked absolutely smitten as he held onto the 25-year-old beauty's waist.

For the special occasion, Jake looked dapper in a dark green velvet suit over a white T-shirt. In the meantime, Jeanne donned a cream turtleneck dress. To complete her elegant look, the model added a black belt as her fashion statement.

Their outing came just two days after Jake and Jeanne attended Tony Awards together on Sunday. During the star-studded event, however, the pair chose to walk down the red carpet separately.

The couple was first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted out and about in NYC. Following the sightings, a source close to the actor claimed that the two have been dating since June.

"Jeanne is very mature for her age. She's quirky, smart and loves history, reading. She's a really great and well-rounded person," an informant shared. The source added, "She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious."

Less than a week later, Jake and Jeanne were photographed together in Paris, France. During their casual stroll in the City of Love, the model was seen smiling and holding onto the actor's arm.

Fast forward to May this year, the two made a rare public appearance while walking around NYC. During their casual troll, Jake was caught walking hand-in-hand with Jeanne. For the Manhattan outing, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor was seen sporting a navy blue jacket over a gray shirt and a black Polo shirt. He also added blue trousers and a pair of white sneakers. His partner, in the meantime, wore a puff jacket over a dark blue shirt and low-heeled black boots.

