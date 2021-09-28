'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

NBC TV

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" offered another night of The Blind Auditions in the Monday, September 27 episode. More contestants hit the stage to perform in front of the coaches, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, as they tried to get the best singers on their respective team.

Raquel Trinidad took the stage to sing "I Wish" by Stevie Wonder. Ariana, John and Kelly all turned for her. "Your voice is like a breath of fresh air," Ariana said of Raquel. The praise worked as Raquel chose to be on Team Ariana.

A trio named The Joy Reunion then performed "Boondocks" by Little Big Town. Blake and John hit their buttons for the country group. Unsurprisingly, they chose Blake over John. Later, Hailey Mia belted out Tate McRae's "You Broke Me First". Kelly turned her chair for the 13-year-old singer and was quickly followed by Ariana. Hailey eventually chose Ariana.

Jeremy Rosado later performed, singing "Here Comes Goodbye" by Rascal Flatts. Kelly and Blake turned at the end of his performance and he went to Team Kelly. Next up was Carson Peters from Tennessee. He sang "Tulsa Time" by Eric Clapton and earned a four-chair turn from the coaches. Carson chose Blake as his coach.

The next singer was Keilah Grace, who sang INXS' "Never Tear Us Apart". Kelly, Ariana and John turned for her as they loved her energy. After much consideration, Keilah opted to be on Team John. As for Bubba, he sang "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" by Michael Bolton. Unfortunately, no one turned for him.

Samara Brown hoped to go to the next round by belting out "Sweet Thing" by Rufus. John and Ariana quickly turned and Samara eventually picked John as her coach. Lucas O'Reilly opted for "Carolina in My Mind” by James Taylor for his Blind Auditions, but unfortunately he failed to make any of the coaches turn.

Rounding out the night was Holly Forbes from Kentucky. Hoping to impress the coaches, she sang "Rocket Man" by Elton John for her blind audition. Kelly, Ariana and John didn't wait for long before hitting their button but Ariana was blocked by John. Blake also turned, making it the second four-chair turn of the night.

It will be revealed in the Tuesday, September 28 episode who Holly chooses as her coach.