 
 

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

In his possible last tweet, the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer maintains his innocence after he was convicted on nine counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly's traces on Twitter cannot be found following his guilty verdict. After he was convicted on nine counts on Monday, September 27, the disgraced singer sent a message via the platform to maintain his innocence. However, the tweet as well as his account have since disappeared altogether.

In what now would likely become his last tweet, Kelly said he was disappointed by the result of the trial and vowed that he would continue to fight for his freedom. "To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support," so he wrote. "Today's verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom. #notguilty."

  See also...

After a screenshot of the tweet was posted on Instagram, people mocked him for his brazen attitude. "Bro believing his own lies at this point," one person disagreed with Kelly. Another wrote, "The delusion is real."

A third quipped, "R Kelly , If you really believe you can fly , Now's the time to do that s**t." Someone else argued, "Innocence? You laughed on video saying they're too late and should have tried you 30 years ago. You did it, everything."

Kelly posted the last tweet after a federal court jury found him guilty on nine counts including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, sex trafficking and a violation of the Mann Act following a high-profiled trial. The judge ordered that Kelly remain in custody pending sentencing, which was set for May 4, 2022.

Following the guilty verdict, acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis told reporters, "We hope that today's verdict brings some measure of comfort and closure to the victims." Kelly's attorney Deveraux Cannick, meanwhile, said that the defense was disappointed. "I'm sure we'll be appealing," he stated.

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

Ronda Rousey Offers First Glimpse of Her and Travis Browne's Newborn Daughter
Related Posts
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Unlikely to Take the Stand in Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly Unlikely to Take the Stand in Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Trial Moves to Next Stage As Prosecutors Wrap Up Case

R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Trial Moves to Next Stage As Prosecutors Wrap Up Case

Most Read
Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started
Celebrity

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post