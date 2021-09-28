R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

In his possible last tweet, the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer maintains his innocence after he was convicted on nine counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly's traces on Twitter cannot be found following his guilty verdict. After he was convicted on nine counts on Monday, September 27, the disgraced singer sent a message via the platform to maintain his innocence. However, the tweet as well as his account have since disappeared altogether.

In what now would likely become his last tweet, Kelly said he was disappointed by the result of the trial and vowed that he would continue to fight for his freedom. "To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support," so he wrote. "Today's verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom. #notguilty."

After a screenshot of the tweet was posted on Instagram, people mocked him for his brazen attitude. "Bro believing his own lies at this point," one person disagreed with Kelly. Another wrote, "The delusion is real."

A third quipped, "R Kelly , If you really believe you can fly , Now's the time to do that s**t." Someone else argued, "Innocence? You laughed on video saying they're too late and should have tried you 30 years ago. You did it, everything."

Kelly posted the last tweet after a federal court jury found him guilty on nine counts including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, sex trafficking and a violation of the Mann Act following a high-profiled trial. The judge ordered that Kelly remain in custody pending sentencing, which was set for May 4, 2022.

Following the guilty verdict, acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis told reporters, "We hope that today's verdict brings some measure of comfort and closure to the victims." Kelly's attorney Deveraux Cannick, meanwhile, said that the defense was disappointed. "I'm sure we'll be appealing," he stated.