Tory Lanez Reportedly Seeking Plea Deal in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, the 'Say It' rapper and his defense team are in 'a possible settlement discussion' to seek a plea deal in the shooting case.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez and his legal team are reportedly seeking a plea deal in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Recently, the "Say It" rapper and his defense team reportedly had "meaningful discussions."

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta told Rolling Stone that the parties were in a "possible settlement discussion." Kathy went on to add that if there's no settlement by the next court date, November 3, "we'll do the preliminary hearing sometime in December."

Tory's defense lawyer, Shawn Holley, appeared at the hearing by phone and spoke only to agree to the next court date. "As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case," Shawn said. "This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged and [Tory's] plea of not guilty stands."

Tory was charged with felony assault in October 2020 after he allegedly shot Megan in the foot following an argument. Tory himself was taken into police custody that night on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. As for Megan, she was rushed to a local hospital where "she underwent surgery to remove the bullets." After the incident, Megan was granted a restraining order against Tory.

Fast forward to July this year, Tory was found violating the court order after he performed with DaBaby at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Tory, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was allegedly within 100 yards of the "Thot S**t" femcee. A judge then decided to increase his bail from $190,000 to $250,000.

More recently, Tory sparked jail rumors after he shared a cryptic Twitter post and deleted all of his Instagram photos. However, the "Call Me If" rapper had debunked the jail speculations in a new album announcement.

On September 23, the hip-hop artist tweeted, "Me at my house….watching n***as on twitter celebrating and thinking I'm going to jail," adding a couple of laughing emojis and a GIF of a man dancing and eating take-out. A few minutes later, he announced the title of his upcoming album. "ALONE AT PROM ....... (80s ALBUM) ...... LOADING," he shared along with a laughing and fire emoji in a Twitter post.