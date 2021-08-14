Tory Lanez Found in Violation of Megan Thee Stallion's Protective Order at Rolling Loud

Instagram Celebrity

Prosecutors have filed court documents asking for the judge to either revoke the 'Money Over Fallouts' rapper's bail, which may land him in jail pending trial, or increase his bail.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's legal issues appear to be getting worse. The "Say It" rapper is found guilty after he was seen near Megan Thee Stallion at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami despite the restraining order against him.

According to TMZ, prosecutors have filed court documents after they found Tory, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, broke Megan's protective order. The petition may revoke the 29-year-old rapper's bail, which may land him in jail pending trial, or increase his bail.

Sources informed the outlet that prosecutors argued that Tory's involvement in the festival was a violation of the restraining order, as he was allegedly within 100 yards of Megan. An insider also claimed that the authorities found DaBaby and the Canadian musician intended to rush the stage during Megan's performance, but the details have not been revealed.

However, Tory's lawyer Shawn Holley believed that her client did not violate the terms of the order at the music festival. "Though they both performed at the same music festival, Mr. Peterson went out of his way to ensure that he would not cross paths with Ms. Peete or otherwise violate the terms of the protective order," she explained. A hearing is set for Thursday, August 19.

Back in October 2020, Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was granted a restraining order against Tory. The order came after the "Chixtape" artist allegedly shot the 26-year-old rapstress in the back of the foot in Hollywood Hills.

Although the alleged shooting incident has not been legally resolved yet, the court has ordered Tory to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. The protective order also prevents Tory from commenting on the shooting. He was additionally required to turn in any guns he owned. Tory, however, has pleaded not guilty to felony assault and firearms charges.

Of the shooting allegations, Tory himself believed that he was "framed" in the incident. He then took aim at Megan in his song "Money Over Fallouts" from his 2020 album "Daystar". In it, he rapped, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/ But them boys ain't clean enough."

Tory also appeared on Funk Flex's Hot 97 radio program on July 20 and made a similar claim in another freestyle rap. He spat, "What I'm about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/ But it's true so don't play me/ Y'all all would've got your awards if they didn't frame me."