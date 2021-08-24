Tory Lanez Enjoys Smoking Despite Increased Bail for Violating Megan Thee Stallion's Court Order

Instagram Celebrity

The 29-year-old 'Say It' rapper, who has to pay an additional $60,000 to stay out of jail, even cracks jokes after he appeared in a court hearing in his shooting case.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez seemed to be in good spirits despite his legal issues. Although a judge has increased his bail for violating Megan Thee Stallion's protective order, the "Say It" rapper apparently couldn't care less about the ruling as he was seen enjoying his cigarette shortly after making a court appearance.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, August 23, the Canadian MC shared a video of himself smoking while listening to Sizzla's "Solid as a Rock". He then smirked to the camera while lip-syncing to the lyrics that read, "They will never ever take my crown."

Tory posted the footage shortly after he appeared in a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom. According to TMZ, a judge decided to increase his bail from $190,000 to $250,000. It means he will have to pay an additional $60,000 to remain free in his shooting case.

The 29-year-old hip-hop star, however, seemed to be unbothered with the judge's decision. He even cracked jokes after he left the courthouse. "All a mistake? If you're gonna get me, give me from my right side," he told TMZ's cameraman.

Tory was found guilty after he performed with DaBaby at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami in July, right after Megan left the stage. Tory, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was allegedly within 100 yards of the "Thot S**t" femcee.

Megan was granted a restraining order against Tory in October 2020. It arrived after she revealed in July that year that she "suffered gunshot wounds" in the foot. The incident reportedly occurred after a night out with Tory.

Tory himself was taken into police custody that night on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. As for Megan, she was rushed to a local hospital where "she underwent surgery to remove the bullets."