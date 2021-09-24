Tory Lanez Shuts Down Jail Speculations in New Album Announcement

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Call Me If' hitmaker says he's at his house watching people 'celebrating' he's going to prison after sparking jail rumors with his cryptic 'it's been real' tweet.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has laughed off rumors that claimed he's going to prison. After he became trending on Twitter following his cryptic post, the "Call Me If" rapper shut down the jail speculations in a new album announcement.

On Thursday, September 23, the 29-year-old hip-hop artist took to his Twitter account to prove that he's neither in jail nor on house arrest. "Me at my house….watching n***as on twitter celebrating and thinking I'm going to jail," he wrote, adding a couple of laughing emojis and a GIF of a man dancing and eating take-out.

A few minutes later, Tory, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, announced the title of his upcoming album. "ALONE AT PROM ....... (80s ALBUM) ...... LOADING," he wrote along with a laughing and fire emoji in a Twitter post.

Tory Lanez shut down jail rumors in a new album announcement.

The "Say It" rapper also turned to his Instagram account to share the exciting news. "ALONE AT PROM ... (1980's ALBUM)," he wrote underneath a photo of him posing in front of what appeared to be a kitchen sink. He also added the release date of his upcoming album, "12-1-21."

Tory first sparked jail rumors after he tweeted, "It's been real." His Twitter post had many fans think that he's going behind bars after he was found guilty of violating Megan Thee Stallion's court order. Before sharing the tweet, the Toronto crooner also wiped all of the content off of his Instagram page.

Tory was recently hit with a new lawsuit over an alleged hit-and-run accident. In the court documents filed by a man named Barry Fine, the "Convertible Burt" hitmaker was blamed for letting an unknown driver use his vehicle.

In the petition, Barry explained that he was driving his 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo around Florida on January 23. Barry then explained that an unknown driver operating a 2016 Range Rover owned by Tory allegedly caused a "chain reaction rear-end collision striking one vehicle propelling that vehicle into Plaintiff's vehicle."

In the legal papers, Barry stated that the crash caused him to sustain serious injuries and property damage. The plaintiff detailed that his injuries include disfigurement, physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, a permanent injury, significant scarring and out-of-pocket expenses. He then demanded more than $30,000 in damages.