Madonna Claims Florence Pugh Is 'Definitely' on Shortlist to Play Her in Upcoming Biopic

Instagram Movie

Revealing that she is still in the writing process of what she calls her 'visual autobiography,' the legendary singer states that she hasn't 'decided yet' who will play her.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna has teased one of the candidates to play her in her upcoming biopic. When speaking to the Associated Press at the New York premiere for her new concert documentary "Madame X", the "Hung Up" hitmaker divulged that Florence Pugh is "definitely" on the shortlist to secure the role.

Revealing that the cast has not been chosen yet, the 63-year-old legendary singer said, "We haven't decided yet." However, she seemed to believe that the "Black Widow" actress is a perfect fit for the role as she stated, "But she's definitely up there on the list if she'll have me."

Speaking about the biopic, Madonna claimed that "it's a visual autobiography." She went on, "It's a pretty crazy experience so far, I'm just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop. It's really been a long and arduous process, but it's been really therapeutic as well."

Also talking about the upcoming biopic was Madonna's son David Banda, who also attended the documentary premiere at the Paradise Club & Theater at the Edition Hotel in Times Square. Noting that he's proud of his mom, he went on to share, "It's not something that everyone will do because it's gonna be raw, it's gonna be gritty and it's gonna be honest."

Madonna already had a step back in its pre-production stage since writer Diablo Cody allegedly exited the project. On the reason why, the "Papa Don't Preach" songstress and Diablo were unveiled to have different creative ideas. The latter has since been replaced by "Secretary" screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson.

As for her concert film "Madame X", which was filmed in Portugal, it will begin streaming on Paramount+ on October 8 in the U.S. with a U.K. date to be announced.