Scott Disick Unfollows Ex Amelia Hamlin After She Rejected His Attempt to Reconcile

Aside from unfollowing his ex-girlfriend, the 'Flip It Like Disick' star also stops following the Kardashian-Jenner family on social media following his Instagram DMs drama involving Kourtney Kardashian.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick has decided not to keep up with Amelia Hamlin. After the daughter of Lisa Rinna rejected his attempt to reconcile, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum hit the unfollow button on his ex-girlfriend's Instagram page.

The "Flip It Like Disick" star is now only following 75 accounts on the photo-sharing platform. In addition to unfollowing Amelia, the 38-year-old reality star unfollowed his other ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

Prior to this, Scott reportedly reached out to Amelia in the hopes of reconciling. A source told E! News on Thursday, September 23 that the self-proclaimed Lord tried to call the 20-year-old model "a few times."

The informant added, "He does miss her a lot and regrets what went down in their final days of the relationship." However, it's apparently too late to turn back. The source further explained, "Amelia is definitely done with him."

Scott and Amelia went their separate ways in early September after Scott reportedly trash talked Kourtney's romance with Travis Barker in a private direct message to Younes Bendjima. Following the drama, Amelia was reportedly "annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together."

On September 5, Amelia appeared to shade Scott as she posted a photo that saw her wearing a white tank top with a quote that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?" in pink letters. Two days later, the model sparked split rumors by sharing a cryptic post.

"Never settle for less," the message she shared on September 7 read. "Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best." Over the quote, she added a short caption, "This is it."

Shortly after, reports claimed that she broke up with Scott. "Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend. Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now," a source informed E! News. "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long-term relationship."

A separate source claimed that Amelia "is done with Scott for now." Amelia allegedly "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."